Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor’s public meeting on Aug. 23 wasn’t exactly an epic hearing — indeed, the gathering was called to order and adjourned in less than four minutes.
At the top of the three-item agenda was the approval of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Hanwha Qcells Georgia, Inc.
The Cartersville City Council approved a similar agreement at a public meeting held on Aug. 17. The Cartersville-Bartow Joint Development Authority (JDA) gave its blessing to the MOU at a public meeting held two days before that.
Cartersville City Attorney Keith Lovell told Taylor that the MOU is accompanied by a separate guarantee agreement with the South Korean-based solar energy module manufacturer.
At least two Hanwha projects are proposed for a roughly 370-acre site in the Highland 75 industrial park off Cass-White Road.
“They’ll have two main facilities there, the total investment is up to $2.9 billion,” Lovell said. “They have guaranteed $2 billion will be issued with bonds, with their respective first phase it will probably approach $2.4 billion for both facilities.”
The two facilities, he said, are expected to bring more than 2,100 new jobs to the community.
“With that, maybe even growing larger,” he added. “There is no liability to the City, the County or any of the governmental entities involved — all of the liability and burden is on the company.”
Elsewhere at the public meeting, Taylor voted to set the combined Bartow County and Bartow County Schools System millage rate.
“So they’ve had their public hearings, they set a millage rate of 17.43 mills, you don’t have the authority to change that, you just have to adopt it,” Bartow County Administrator Peter Olson told Taylor. “The County, for the unincorporated millage, rolled back to 6.97 and then for incorporated territories, they were set at 7.49 mills.”
The lightning quick meeting began with Taylor authorizing an on-demand architectural and engineering services agreement for certain recreational projects.
“The grant writing department, from time to time, conducts a requests for proposals for professional services, in this case, architecture and engineering,” Olson said. “So we have pre-qualified consultants when we have an opportunity to apply for a federal grant — federal grants always require that they be competitively bid.”
Among other parks and recreation projects the County is scouting potential grants for, Olson said, includes a new archery range along Cass-Pine Log Road, a new boat launch and a new mountain biking trail.
“The five firms that were selected were American Engineers, Inc., CPL, Croy Engineering, Foresight Group and TSW,” Olson said. “So we’ll enter into sort of a generic agreement with each one of those, a master services agreement, and then they’ll get task orders as we win grants down the road.”