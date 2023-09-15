A six-month emergency moratorium was placed on multi-housing development applications in unincorporated Bartow County. Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor approved the measure during his meeting Sept. 13.
Making the presentation for the “temporary emergency moratorium on the acceptance of applications for rezonings for multifamily developments” was Brandon Johnson, Bartow County’s community development director.
“As you know, the last three years we’ve had a lot of development requests. We have a lot of projects that have been approved through zoning, approved through Mark’s department and are on their way to getting building permits,” Johnson said, referring to County Engineer Mark Cox. “We felt like this was a good time to stop and look at the impact of these developments before we approved any more.
“We’ll be getting with Lamont [Kiser, director of Bartow County Water Department] on water/sewer infrastructure and how’s that impacted by these developments; our roads and traffic. And we’ll talk to the school system as well about how are we impacting the schools’ enrollment.”
This moratorium will not impact the four already-filed multi-housing development applications.
“This came from me folks,” Taylor said. “I have and our office has had quite a few requests from various community partners to slow down multifamily, which means townhomes and apartments in Bartow County. This moratorium is only for six months.
“As Brandon said, we’ve got to get our arms around the infrastructure and that’s not just roads, but it’s water, sewer and everything else that goes with countywide infrastructure. So we felt that it was wise right now to put a moratorium on multifamily.”
Echoing Johnson’s comments, Taylor emphasized the applications that were already filed will not be discarded. However, it is not a certainty these applications will pass, he said, noting they could be turned down by the planning commission or later by him.
“It’s not going to slow down growth, I think,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a lot in the pipeline right now. It’s going to give us a breather as far as community development goes and Lamont’s department and let us get our bearings around what’s already been zoned.”
With Taylor’s signature Sept. 13, the moratorium went into effect. It will expire at 5 p.m. March 13, 2024, if it has not already been repealed.
“All that does is it’s going to stop the application process for about six months to where we get our hands around our infrastructure,” Taylor said. “And that’s what drove this more than anything else, and quite frankly the school system has some concerns now about let us take a look a what’s happening and give us some time too.
“So a lot of community partners involved in this. Some of the cities, I think, are looking at some of the same acts that they may follow too. As you know, this office only controls the unincorporated parts of Bartow County. The cities can act as they see fit too. But I know they’re looking at some moratoriums also as far as multifamily goes.”
Some of the other highlights from the commissioner’s meeting include Taylor’s approval of —
• Georgia Department of Transportation’s annual Transit Section 5311 fiscal year 2024 funding agreement, with total funding being $555,326 — GDOT pays $277,663. Kathy Gill, Bartow’s certified county clerk, said, “Section 5311 covers public transportation in the nonurbanized/rural areas of the county.”
• The Juvenile Justice FY2024 Incentive Grant’s annual funding agreement of $114,076.
• A $6,000 Scrap Tire Grant application that will cover the expenses of an amnesty week event.
• Awarding the Wilderness Camp Bike Trail’s design services to TSW for $9,800.
• Accepting $200,000 in Department of Natural Resources’ grant funds via the Recreational Trails Program for the Wilderness Camp Bike Trail’s Phase II. Gill shared, “The Wilderness Camp Mountain Bike Trail, when completed, will provide a total of 7 miles of difficult level mountain bike trails, with wildlife viewing overlooks, fishing platforms and prefabricated trail features on county greenspace property.”
• Awarding the contract to Womack, Lewis & Smith for $2,625,000 for renovations to the Bartow County Health Department’s building on Zena Drive.
• A one-day special event alcohol license for Estatal Charro Georgia.
• A one-day special event alcohol license for All Day Running Co.
• Awarding the Allatoona Community Sidewalk Construction contract to SOL Construction for $1,495,108.30.
• GDOT’s Project Framework Agreement for the Emerson State Route 293 corridor project, with GDOT providing $400,000 in preliminary engineering funding.
• Three zoning applications: 5 and 11 Vaughan Dairy Road from A-1 to R-1 for existing single-family residences to be each placed on minimum 0.6 acre lots; 83 Summit Ridge Circle from A-1 to R-1 for the lot to be split to form a new vacant lot; and Cassville Road/Highway 293 from low-density residential and commercial to residential/mixed use. According the meeting’s document, the planning commission recommended approval of the last zoning request “6-0 with condition — 6-foot-tall solid fence required along northwest property line at backs of existing single-family homes.”