A 46-year-old Kingston man received two life sentences in Bartow Superior Court on July 25.
Defendant Troy Wayne Tanner was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of incest in a jury trial.
“The State’s contention is that, in effect, the only counts that would merge in this situation are counts seven and eight, the counts for incest,” Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Conner Dooley told the court.
Per Dooley, the victim in the case was only 7 years old the first time the defendant allegedly raped her.
Dooley read a statement penned by the victim in the courtroom of Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith.
“It’s difficult for me to write an impact statement, since this was my normal,” the victim wrote. “The way this has affected me is I have anxiety so bad it’s hard for me to go to the grocery store by myself or even drive sometimes.”
Despite the offenses, the victim stated the she still loved the defendant.
“But I don’t like what he did to me so I don’t know how to feel,” she wrote.
Dooley said there is a difference between forgiveness and what the court is obligated to do in the situation.
“Mr. Tanner, what he did was unspeakably vile, disgusting and downright evil,” he said. “The State is asking, that on count one, he be sentenced to life in prison and on count three he be sentenced to life in prison, consecutive to count one.”
The State requested that the aggravated child molestation count result in a concurrent life in prison sentence.
Judge Smith asked Dooley if Georgia statute required him to probate portions of the sentence.
“I think we have to do at least one year, I’m not sure how that works on a life sentence,” Dooley responded. “If the court prefers to err on the side of safety, since we’re already requesting that count four run concurrently with count one, we could ask for 25 to serve 24 in that situation, so that at least part of that sentence can be probated.”
Defense attorney Lance McCoy said that he advised Tanner to make no statements at the hearing.
“I do agree with Mr. Dooley as to counts seven and eight,” McCoy told the court. “They should merge into count one and count three.”
Judge Smith described the facts of the case as “shocking.”
“As many years as I’ve sat here and seen some of the vile things that human beings do to each other, I couldn’t ever understand how a parent can do something like this to their own child,” he said. “It goes without saying that it’s horrific, it goes without saying that, probably, the damage done to this young lady, that we’ll probably never fathom.”
Smith recounted the victim’s testimony during the jury trial.
“She was very matter of fact about these things and it was almost as if she felt like this was just part of life,” he continued. “That’s incredible that someone could go through what they went through and somehow think that’s normal … it causes the court concern for her.”
Smith said he was also unnerved by some of the additional evidence presented during Tanner’s trial.
"It was troubling the types of things that Mr. Tanner finds to be entertaining,” he said. “With some of the images and some of the sites that were visited, that were testified to during the course of this trial.”
The court, he said, felt obligated to protect children from the defendant.
“So that this will never happen again, not only to his own flesh and blood, but to anyone,” Smith said. "I sentence Mr. Tanner, on count one, to a period of confinement for the rest of his natural life and as to count two, he will serve a period of confinement for the rest of his natural life, consecutive to count one.”
He also gave Tanner a consecutive sentence of 25 years — with the first 15 years to be served in prison and the remaining 10 years to be served on probation — for the aggravated child molestation count.
“He will be subject to the sex offender conditions of probation if and when he is released,” Smith stated.
McCoy told the court that he would not represent Tanner in any subsequent legal matters.
“I think in a case like this, it’s wise to have other counsel address what happened in the case and address the appeal,” he stated.