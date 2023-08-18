In a blistering 49-page opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court ordered that Judge Christian Coomer — a legislator who previously represented Bartow County in the Georgia House of Representatives — be officially removed from the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Justice Charles J. Bethel did not participate and Justice Verda M. Colvin was disqualified. The remaining justices all concurred on the decision to oust Coomer from office.
“In this case, Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer is charged with patterns of behavior regarding his use of campaign funds and his dealings with a legal client that allegedly undermined public confidence,” the Aug. 16 Georgia Supreme Court order reads. “The hearing panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) found that he indeed committed those acts, that he did so in bad faith, that those acts violated the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct and that that violation warranted his removal.”
Coomer was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals in 2018 by former Gov. Nathan Deal. Two years later, the JQC charged Coomer with several violations — primarily involving campaign-related finance issues and Coomer's relationship with a former client.
“As a result of those charges, Judge Coomer has been suspended from office since Jan. 6, 2021, pending final resolution of the JQC’s proceedings against him,” the order reads. “On Jan. 30 of this year, the hearing panel submitted its report and recommendation to this Court, finding that the director had proved most of the counts charged and recommending that we remove Judge Coomer from office.”
That hearing panel filed a new report and recommendation to the Georgia Supreme Court on May 12.
“The hearing panel found that Judge Coomer acted in bad faith while engaging in all of the misconduct at issue in the surviving charges,” the order reads. “And the hearing panel reaffirmed its conclusion that Judge Coomer should be removed from office.”
At the heart of that report is Coomer’s interactions with Cartersville resident James Filhart, whom Coomer represented legally starting in 2015.
“At that time, Filhart hired Judge Coomer to pursue an action of guardianship of Filhart’s girlfriend,” the order reads. “After successful resolution of that action, Filhart continued to engage Judge Coomer’s assistance on various legal issues, including various estate planning matters.”
That included a will drafted in May 2018 — that named Coomer and his heirs as Filhart’s beneficiaries, with Coomer himself listed as executor and trustee.
“By the terms of the will, Judge Coomer had authority to cancel debts owed to Filhart upon Filhart’s death,” the order reads. “Judge Coomer drafted a promissory note dated Sept. 8, 2018, in which he accepted a loan of $130,000 from Filhart to CAC Holdings LLC, a limited liability company solely controlled by Judge Coomer that effectively lacked assets.”
That loan — which carried a 4% interest rate — was not secured, with Coomer providing no guarantee.
Furthermore, that loan would not become due until Filhart was in his eighties.
On Feb. 22, 2019, Filhart sent an email to Coomer asking him to return “all the money you borrowed from me ASAP.”
Furthermore, Filhart contended that Coomer talked him into liquidating stock holdings to fund the loan —which resulted in a surprise tax bill in the ball park of $11,000.
Filhart requested that Coomer provide him with invoices “and other documents” for more than a year. But Coomer refused, reportedly telling Filhart he would not provide those materials to him until he received a “letter from a doctor stating that he was of sound mind.”
The hearing panel did not mince words in an assessment of the situation.
“Filhart was exploitable, [Judge Coomer] exploitative and the predictable results of that mix were the exploitation of a trust-based relationship to further [Coomer’s] interests to the detriment of Filhart’s — bad faith writ large.”
Coomer did repay the loan in full in April 2020 — but only after Filhart filed a lawsuit.
“While his application for an appellate judgeship was pending, Judge Coomer accepted a substantial, unsecured loan from a vulnerable person who trusted him, against the backdrop of a will that gave Judge Coomer considerable authority over Filhart’s estate,” the order reads. “After it was announced that Judge Coomer would be appointed to the bench, he did not attempt to extricate himself from Filhart’s affairs by paying off the loan or by suggesting a new lawyer to draft a new will that removed Judge Coomer’s family from those who stood to benefit. Rather, Judge Coomer himself drafted a new will for Fillhart that maintained Judge Coomer’s status as beneficiary, an act that Judge Coomer admits violated GRPC 1.8(c.)”
Coomer’s interactions with Filhart, the order reads, represents “conscious wrongdoing motivated by self-interest” and paints a picture “of a judge who, when confronted with the consequences of those actions, does not cooperate or try to rectify his wrongs, but stalls and obfuscates.”
The other major allegations involve three instances from late 2018, when Coomer purportedly transferred campaign funds to his law firm operating account — without reporting those transfers on his required campaign contribution disclosure reports.
“A final set of campaign finance allegations stems from a trip that Judge Coomer took to Hawaii with his family in the fall of 2018, after his appointment to the Court of Appeals had been announced but before he had been sworn into the court and relinquished his role as a legislator,” the order reads. “Although Coomer attempted to identify a legislative purpose for the trip, ultimately the trip was entirely leisure … Judge Coomer paid the credit card bill for those purchases using funds from his campaign account.”
Per the order, Coomer did not fully reimburse his campaign for the vacation expenses until a finance violation investigation was underway.
“And there is no dispute that Judge Coomer failed to disclose clearly the Hawaii trip as a campaign expenditure, merely listing it as a credit card charge, demonstrating an attempt to conceal these improper expenditures,” the order reads. “These actions, especially when combined with all the rest of his self-interested conduct, present to the public a picture of a judge who will bend the rules and abuse the access to campaign cash that a public office affords him when it benefits him financially.”
The order also notes that the hearing panel “found multiple instances in which Judge Coomer was disingenuous, if not outright dishonest” in testimony provided before the panel itself.
As part of the order, Coomer would not be eligible for election or appointment to any judicial office in Georgia for at least seven years.
The order indicates that the “proper sanction” in the matter was hardly a difficult one to pinpoint.
“By demonstrating a pattern of refusing to comply with the law and professional norms when noncompliance was in his interest, he has undermined the public’s trust in his ability to follow and apply the law honestly and fairly in cases that come before him,” the order reads. “And he was dishonest and exploitive in his dealings with a vulnerable person, a quality that is flatly incompatible with being a judge.”