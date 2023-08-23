Members of the Euharlee City Council heard a first reading of — but took no official voting actions on — a proposed amendment to the local government’s noise ordinance at a public meeting last week.
“Essentially, this recommendation came from the police department, asking for some clarification and simplification of the table that is currently in our ordinance,” said City of Euharlee Community Development Director Katie Gobbi on Aug. 15. “We would be taking out the table and adding in section seven, paragraph 11 — which has specific times based on the type of property.”
The proposed ordinance amendment, she said, also comes with recommendations from the City of Euharlee Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It would be a violation of this ordinance for any person upon residential property to produce noises that are plainly audible beyond the bounds of the residential property between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” Gobbi continued. “If it’s a non-residential property, it would be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m … if it’s audible within 50 feet of the boundary.”
Euharlee City Councilman Jo Turner said he wasn’t a fan of the existing noise ordinance, which is so granular that it stipulates different times and other thresholds depending on the month of the year.
“It goes up and down like a yo-yo,” he commented from behind the dais.
Euharlee Mayor Craig Guyton said he had similar feelings on the current ordinance.
“The table is confusing,” he said. “I can understand your desire to do this … I’m sure the table tried to take into fact that it gets darker earlier and people go to bed earlier in the winter, I get that.”
Euharlee Police Chief Jody Matthews approached the podium to answer a few questions from the City’s elected officials.
Guyton asked him what the protocol would be if someone rented a government-owned facility for an event like a graduation party. Would the proposed ordinance tweak mean the band would have to unplug their instruments right at 9:59 p.m.?
“I know our Food Truck Fridays end before 10, but there’s actually been some rentals that we’ve had that have lasted past 10,” he noted. “I guess my question would be would you have heartburn if we changed the non-residential to 11 just like the residential?”
In response, Matthews told council members he was fine with the cutoff date being 11 p.m. throughout the municipality, for residential, non-residential and commercial properties all the same.
“Our rentals last until 11 p.m. and I believe they have to be vacated out of the property by 11 p.m.,” Gobbi said. “So I think maybe that’s what was taken into consideration, like cleanup time.”
From his perspective, Euharlee City Councilman Tim Abbott said the simpler and more consistent the regulations in place, the better.
“We live in a much, much different workforce community now where work from home is more prominent than it’s ever been,” he said. “Does it address that, because we do live in a world where doctors, nurses and more people are working from home?”
He also raised concerns he’s heard from constituents about excessive noises stemming from recreational vehicles, such as dirt bikes.
“I know for sure there’s one case where motocross bikes are being driven in personal property in a backyard, but it’s disturbing to someone who’s sleeping,” he said.
Matthews said the City’s existing ordinance explicitly addresses things like mufflers — but he noted that the local government doesn’t employ a certain decibel cutoff for determining what is and isn’t “excessive” noise.
“Everybody’s interpretation may be different, but if we get a call and a complaint of it, then an officer arrives,” he replied.
At that juncture, he said it’s up to the office in question to make a snap decision.
“If I may make a recommendation, you might want to think about listing the weekdays at 10 o’clock and weekends, 11 p.m.,” Matthews said.
Guyton seconded the idea, further suggesting that the time limits be changed to 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Euharlee City Council is expected to hear a second reading of the proposed ordinance amendment — and vote on the matter — at a public meeting in early September.