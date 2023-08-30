Members of the Emerson City Council voted Aug. 28 to approve the concept plan associated with the proposed LakePoint Villas residential development.
“It will be on LakePoint Parkway at Stars Way, it’s the triangular-shaped parcel west of the ball fields,” said Emerson Assistant City Manager Todd Heath. “It’s a unique concept in that it appears to be townhomes, but it isn’t, it’s apartments — it’s multiple units built inside these townhome-appearing buildings.”
The full project, he continued, would consist of about 120 units on a roughly 8.5-acre parcel.
“The planning commission reviewed it last week,” Heath said. “They asked tons of questions and they approved it unanimously.”
He also said there is more parking planned for the development than required by the City’s code.
“It is a build to rent community,” he noted.
Stephen Freeman, vice president of site selection for Alpharetta-based Trilogy Investment Co., LLC, said the proposed development would have an estimated value of more than $25 million.
“This is a great project, we think, that is needed in the community,” he told council members. “It consists of two- and three-bedroom units in a townhome configuration … 61 two-bedrooms, 61 three-bedrooms.”
Each unit, he continued, would have a private garage with driveway access.
“So two car spaces per unit,” he said. “And with that, amenities — a clubhouse, a pool area, a conference space, but also ample guest parking, as well, in the community.”
Freeman said the company has two similar projects planned in Powder Springs.
If the Emerson project is ultimately approved, Freeman said the company is targeting the first quarter of 2024 for groundbreaking.
At a work session held prior to the meeting, council members discussed a recent developments of regional impact (DRI) submission to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for a proposed waste transfer station off Highway 293 near Kelli Clark Court.
Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett noted that the location is not within the jurisdiction of the municipality but is within unincorporated Bartow County.
“They will modify an existing 16,000-square-foot industrial building to be used as an indoor trash transfer station,” he said. “It’s on four acres, it’s currently zoned O/I … it’s on a septic system and it says it won’t have any impacts to stormwater system.”
At this point, Heath said the City did not know if the proposed transfer station would only be used for commercial waste or if residential waste would also be collected at the site.
“Inevitably, if the trash would be transferred from there, it would go, most likely to the Bartow County landfill,” he said. “So what route would that be? The concern was could that be LakePoint Parkway?”
By and large, the council did not seem to have much apprehension regarding the proposed project — that is, until McBurnett brought up the projected number of daily trips that could be generated by the transfer station.
Per the DRI application from earlier this month, the station would generate 248 daily trips, including 28 morning peak trips and 30 evening peak trips.
“It’s open for comment at this time,” McBurnett said of the DRI submission. “And there’s two days left to make comments, so if the council is wanting the City to do something, you need to speak quickly if you’re wanting us to make any statements.”