Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor approved the 2023 millage rate for incorporated and unincorporated portions of the community at a public meeting on Aug. 9.
The rate for incorporated Bartow comes in at 7.49 mills, while the unincorporated rate is set at 6.97 mills.
The rates represent decreases from 2022, when the incorporated millage rate was 8.99 and the unincorporated rate was 7.96.
Bartow County Administrator Peter Olson said the 2023 reduction is the fifth time the local government has lowered the millage rate since 2013.
“This year’s a full rollback so we’re giving back all of the reassessment value from the reassessment of properties,” he said. “From 2013 to now, we’ve been able to reduce the incorporated millage 32% and the unincorporated millage 28% ... the difference there is because there’s been a little bit more reassessment growth in incorporated areas, so there’s more to give back.”
The unincorporated millage rate is lower than the incorporated millage rate in 2023, Olson said, because of municipalities’ insurance premium taxes.
“The incorporated is only a little over half a mill difference now, it used to be more like one and a half mills,” he said. “So we’re closing that gap.”
Taylor contrasted Bartow’s unincorporated millage rate with those from a few nearby counties.
He indicated that the rates in Whitfield are 54% higher, while those in Floyd are 57% higher. The rate in Cobb County, he noted, is 64% higher than the millage rate in Bartow.
Taylor also compared Bartow County home sales with those of bordering counties. As of June 2023, he said Bartow’s median sales price was $338,000.
For Cherokee, that figure was $456,000. For Cobb it was $425,000.
Home sales prices in Floyd, Gordon and Polk were lower, but Taylor noted those same counties also have higher millage rates than Bartow.
“A lot of these counties break out their taxes into different districts,” Olson said. “We just have ours all rolled together into one maintenance and operations millage.”
Elsewhere at the public meeting, Taylor approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Yakult USA.
“They’re purchasing 53 acres,” Olson said. “They’re going to have a small, 10-year graduated abatement on the land and the buildings and a five-year one on the personal property … the property sold for $90,000 an acre, so we got a good number on the land there.”
The Japanese probiotic beverage manufacturer recently announced plans to open a new facility in the Highland 75 industrial park off Cass-White Road.
According to a statement from the office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp from July, the investment is expected to carry a $305 million price tag and bring more than 90 new jobs to Bartow.
“There is a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) arrangement where they will pay the PILOT payments and there will be a bond issued by the development authority,” Olson continued. “It’s another one of those bond issues that’s a ‘phantom bond issue’ in the sense there’s no obligation of the development authority or the County on those bonds, it’s simply a mechanism to provide the abatement.”
Taylor said the PILOT payments from the company will go to the development authority, which in turn distributes the funds to the tax commissioner.
“So it’s just a legal process,” he said. “People hear abatements and they kind of think ‘oh, those companies don’t pay taxes.’ They do, they’re paying it in a different process.”
Olson said the aforementioned tax abatement comes out to about one-sixth.
“So basically, they pay about 85%,” he said. "It gives them a bigger discount upfront so they can get started, but they’ll be on the digest fully in 10 years — in the meantime, the City, the County and both school systems benefit through a joint development agreement MOU that goes back almost 20 years now.”
Taylor also approved a slate of funding agreements for various programs at the Aug. 9 public meeting.
A $52,500 contract was approved for Family Connection grant funding; a mental health court grant in the amount of $173,957 was likewise approved, as was a funding agreement with Woodwright Industries tabbed at $339,520.
“This is from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities,” Olson said of the last item. “It provides a lot of services to folks who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, so that’s the annual State grant.”
Andy Findley, director of Bartow County Senior Services, gave a quick update on the state of facilities along Zena Drive and Beavers Drive — both of which were heavily damaged during last December’s intense cold front.
“We opened up Beavers back in mid-June, we are slated to reopen Zena Drive — we’re supposed to be done with he construction and remodeling on the 18th of this month,” he said. “It was a big inconvenience and very unfortunate that both received water damage at the same time, but it did, however, give us an opportunity to do some much-needed and much-overdue renovations and remodels to the senior centers.”
No major work had been performed on either center, he said, since the early 1990s.
“We desperately needed to get them renovated and this just gave us the opportunity to do it all at one time,” he said. “We have run into a few snags along the way — it’s kind of hard to get supplies and when you’ve got supplies for two centers you’re trying to make them look identical on the inside so we’re having to double up on a lot of our supplies.”
Taylor also lent his signature to a landfill contract.
"This is the second contract with Summit Grading Services," said Bartow County Solid Waste Department Director Rip Conner. "They've finished the first phase of the landfill installation ... hopefully they'll be done in 45 days."
Conner said the ongoing cell work is expected to add 13-14 years to the landfill's lifespan.
"Just in that 8.8 acres," he said. "The total landfill, we have about 45-48 years."
The meeting began with several appointments and reappointments to miscellaneous County boards.
Buck Alday was appointed to the Region One EMS Council. Paul Battles, Ed Brush and Eric Strickland were all reappointed to the Bartow County Development Authority, while Boyd Morris, Jr., was reappointed to the Bartow County Planning Commission.