Cartersville Police Department has released the identify of a Cartersville man who allegedly was involved in a shooting with law enforcement officers Sept. 17. The individual, named as 37-year-old Shane Jacquez Barfield, was arrested by CPD.
The Bartow County Inmate Inquiry’s booking history on https://jailroster.bc-cville.org states he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault — gun; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to CPD’s news release, “On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at approximately 3:08 p.m. officers with the Cartersville Police Department responded to the area of Highway 41 South and Market Place Boulevard in reference to an accident. While in route, witnesses relayed a male was walking in the roadway with a gun. When officers arrived on scene the male opened fire upon, and Cartersville Police Officers returned fire.
“Neither the officers nor the male suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers were able to regain control of the situation and take the male into custody. There is no further information available at this time.”