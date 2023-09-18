Shane Jacquez Barfield

Cartersville Police Department has released the identify of a Cartersville man who allegedly was involved in a shooting with law enforcement officers Sept. 17. The individual, named as 37-year-old Shane Jacquez Barfield, was arrested by CPD.

The Bartow County Inmate Inquiry’s booking history on https://jailroster.bc-cville.org states he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault — gun; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.