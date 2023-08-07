With Cartersville City Schools heading back to class Aug. 10, motorists are advised to expect traffic congestion around the new Cartersville Primary School. The 224,800-square-foot structure is situated on a 33-acre campus at 200 Carter Grove Blvd. in the Carter Grove subdivision.
“While the school day begins at 7:30 a.m., CPS will open to receive students at 7 a.m.,” said Cheree Dye, director of community relations for Cartersville City Schools. “We know that navigating traffic will be a challenge for the first few days of school.
“To help alleviate some of the congestion, Cartersville Police Department has recommended those leaving CPS and traveling into Cartersville can take an alternate route. Motorists can consider heading west on Old Alabama Road to Highway 61 and heading north to Highway 113 back to Cartersville. If you travel east on Old Alabama Road, you can go north on Paga Mine Road back to Ga. 293 — Tennessee Street — or continue east until you reach Highway 41.”
Dye shared the school was designed with “much attention” given to the traffic flow entering and leaving the CPS campus.
“The first design aspect to positively impact traffic flow are the drop-off locations,” she said. “The school features two drop-off areas with pre-K, kindergarten and their siblings entering on one side of the building while grades first through third will be entering at another drop-off location with a separate driveway.
“Next, the double lanes entering the campus total nearly a half-mile and accommodate around 375 cars. We believe getting onto campus and drop-off will be efficient after everyone learns the new process.”
However, Dye noted, a challenge area “that will remain is the single lane” departing Carter Grove’s subdivision.
“Due to road construction and events outside of our control, we are told there will continue to be a single lane leaving the subdivision for an undetermined amount of time,” she said. “To assist in keeping traffic moving, Cartersville Police Department will direct traffic at both entrances and the intersection of Carter Grove Boulevard and Old Alabama Road.”
The new school is nearly 100,000 square feet larger than its previous building at 315 Etowah Drive. Its design and larger footprint will enable Cartersville City School’s pre-K program and third grade students to also receive instruction under one roof.
“The start of a new school year is always filled with enthusiasm and anticipation; however, this year we have the added excitement of opening the brand-new Cartersville Primary School and the fully-renovated Cartersville Elementary School,” said Cartersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach. “Over the past couple of years, many people have invested their time, knowledge and expertise into planning and designing two top-notch facilities that we believe will encourage student success, promoting creativity, discovery and the development of important relational connections.
“While we have some challenges to overcome at CPS in learning a new drop-off and pick-up process, we know that ultimately this new school will benefit our children and our community for generations to come.”