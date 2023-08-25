With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, Sam Smith Park will soon be transformed from an open field to a carnival playland for festival-goers of all ages.
Like past years, the four-day Pioneer Days Festival will set up shop at 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville, offering tasty treats, unique finds, neon lights and thrill-seeking rides. Beginning Sept. 1, from 4 to 11 p.m., the event will continue Sept. 2, from noon to 11 p.m.; Sept. 3, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 4, from noon to 10 p.m.
“Watching the people come and go and how happy they are, all the kids coming in and riding the rides — it’s gratifying,” said Dallas Godfrey, president of Allatoona Charities Inc., which is one of the festival’s presenting organizations.
Allatoona Charities established Pioneer Days around four decades ago at Cauble Park in Acworth, then relocated the event to Sam Smith Park in 2010.
This year, Pioneer Days will be organized by Allatoona Charities and Hometown Charities, with the latter organization taking over its operations in the near future. After splitting expenses, the two groups will divide the event’s proceeds and assist area charities and residents in need.
“The group that’s taking over is called Hometown Charities, and they’re right there in Cartersville,” Godfrey said, adding four integral members from Allatoona Charities recently passed away. “They’ve got the same mission statement almost as we have and they’re here to help the community out. All of them are really, really good people.”
For Hometown Charities President Mark Mayton, the opportunity for his organization to “carry the torch” is one he “didn’t want to pass” up. In past years, Mayton parked cars at Pioneer Days, which helped Hometown Charities generate funds to sponsor the Veterans Appreciation Celebration in November.
“We want to carry on their legacy,” Mayton said, referring to Allatoona Charities. “They’ve been doing it for 41 years. We want to continue that and do it in a good, positive manner for the community — a place for them to go have a good time and do it in a family manner.
“So at this point, we’re not looking to change,” he said about altering the festival’s operations. “We may do some changes in the future, but if it’s not broke, we’re probably not going to fix it. The whole Pioneer Days, it’s not about profits. It’s about raising money to give to charities. Our intentions at this point is to give back to Bartow County residents because it’s ‘hometown charities.’ I’m not saying that we would not entertain helping somebody else that’s in need because we might do that. But our intentions are to take care of the people that are here in our area.”
Pioneer Days will feature carnival rides supplied by Peachtree Rides, a craft show and food concessions. Billed as a “clean, well lit, family-oriented” event, Pioneer Days will signal the start of Bartow’s fall festival season.
According to www.pioneerdaysga.com, admission to Pioneer Days will be $10 per person, and there will be no charge for children 10 and younger. Those interested also can purchase $25 unlimited arm bands for carnival rides.
Along with Pioneer Days, the local festival lineup includes numerous offerings, some of which are Pine Log Arts and Crafts Fair — Sept. 9 and 10 at the Pine Log United Methodist Church Campground, 3497 Pine Log Road in Rydal, https://pinelogchurch.org; Imagine Music Festival — Sept. 14 to 17 at Kingston Downs on the Bartow-Floyd county line, www.imaginefestival.com; Arts Festival at Rose Lawn — Sept. 16 and 17 at Rose Lawn Museum, 224 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, www.roselawnmuseum.com; Festival Tacos y Jarritos — Sept. 17 at 1 Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville, see Intercultural Fest LLC’s Facebook page for more details; Arts in the Park — Sept. 23 at Hamilton Crossing Park, 31 Beavers Drive in Cartersville, www.bartowcountyga.gov/departments/parksandrecreation/events.php; Great Locomotive Chase Festival — Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Adairsville’s historic downtown public square, www.adairsvillega.net; Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival — Oct. 14 at Frankie Harris Park, 112 Covered Bridge Road in Euharlee, https://euharlee.com/community-events; West Fest — Oct. 28 at the Booth Western Art Museum, 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, https://boothmuseum.org; Kingston’s Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat — Oct. 28 at 30 W. Main St., city of Kingston’s Facebook page; and Fall Festival — Oct. 31 at Hamilton Crossing Park.
“Growing up in Acworth and now in Cartersville, I've seen Bartow's fall festivals evolve,” said Katlyn Southern, marketing and communications manager for Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism. “The festivals have definitely grown over the years, drawing more people and diverse interests, creating a strong community vibe.
“Now, being more involved through working at Only in Cartersville Bartow is an exciting experience. I get to promote the festivals on our site and social medias. Fall fest season brings nostalgia, community and memories. Pioneer Days kicks things off, capturing Bartow's history and warmth. What's cool is how these festivals cater to different tastes — arts and crafts, music at Imagine Fest and more. They boost tourism and give Bartow a positive push, especially post-pandemic.”
Currently living in Cartersville, Southern graduated from Woodland High School in 2018 and joined Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism July 13. The destination marketing organization was previously known as Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“One thing that makes fall in Cartersville so special is the unique events you can only get here,” Southern said. “For example, West Fest coming up at the Booth museum. Imagine Fest is something I’m excited to see come to Kingston Downs. It really draws in a good crowd, and once they’re here we can show them what all else we have to offer.
“This fall, I hope everyone leaves with a love for Bartow's culture and community. In short, Bartow's fall festivals are all about culture, connection and celebration.”
Further details about upcoming fall festivals can be obtained by viewing future editions of The Daily Tribune News and Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism’s website, VisitCartersvilleGA.org.