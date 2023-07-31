Data from the Cartersville-Bartow County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) offers a snapshot at numerous transportation and infrastructure improvement projects ongoing throughout the community.
Per the information compiled by the MPO, the long-running State Route 140 road widening project in Adairsville is hovering around 90% complete as of July.
“Asphalt topping is being placed, traffic signal installation is ongoing and the soil nail/pile and lagging is nearing completion on wall No. 2,” the MPO indicates. “The concrete fascia will begin immediately after the lagging and soil nails are complete — the roadway is anticipated to be open to traffic by October 2023.”
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) documents indicate that the construction costs of the project are tabbed at about $69.3 million.
As for the proposed State Route 20 road widening project — which would span from the I-75 interchange in Bartow County to the I-575 interchange in Cherokee County — the MPO notes that surveys, fieldwork and environmental activities are in progress.
The scope of the project would include more than three dozen intersections along the corridor path.
“Major intersections along the corridor include State Route 294, Bells Ferry Road/Wilderness Camp Road, Fincher Road/Highway 108, Fields Landing Drive, River Green Avenue/Butterworth Road, Marietta Highway/Highway 140 and Hickory Flat Highway/Highway 140,” GDOT documents read. “Some of the development along the corridor includes residential streets and neighborhoods, the Vulcan quarry, the Georgia National Cemetery, Knox Elementary School, River Greene Academy and Teasley Middle School.”
Per the MPO, right of way authorization for the project has shifted to the 2026 fiscal year.
According to GDOT projections, the project could eclipse the $300 million mark.
Right of way costs associated with the improvements are tabbed at $64.7 million, with utilities costs projected at $8.9 million.
Construction costs for the road widening project, which has a GDOT program year of 2029, carries an anticipated $223.9 million price tag.
In a separate State Route 20 project, the MPO notes that contractor C.W. Matthews was recently awarded a bid to perform resurfacing from the I-75 interchange in Bartow County up to the Cherokee County line.
Elsewhere in Bartow, the MPO notes that right of way acquisition is ongoing for a Grassdale Road sidewalk project, with a bid date slotted in for April 2024.
The planned infrastructure upgrades would span from an auxiliary lane along Cassville Road and terminate at U.S. 41.
“The proposed project provides pedestrian connectivity and improves driver operations along a narrow, rural section of Grassdale Road,” GDOT documents read. “The project will provide two-foot curb and gutter, two-foot grass strip and five-foot concrete sidewalk.”
Right of way costs for the project are tabbed at $1.89 million, with GDOT estimating the construction costs of the upgrades to run about $2.5 million.
In regards to proposed Red Top Mountain Road improvements, the MPO indicates that a new traffic study is needed due to the installation of a signal light.
“Also, concept and design is being consulted out,” the organization indicates. “The next milestone is a concept report.”
The MPO indicates that projects to replace the two U.S. 41 bridges over Highway 293 in Emerson were put out to bid in April.
The new northbound bridge carries a construction cost of $13.2 million, while the new southbound bridge has a projected price tag of $8.8 million.
The long discussed Euharlee Road bridge replacement project, the MPO indicates, is behind schedule due to delays with layout approval. That, the MPO notes, could push back the right of way authorization timeframe for the project, which was initially slotted in for November.
GDOT indicates that utilities costs associated with the project would run about $1.2 million, with the construction of the new bridge itself estimated at about $8.8 million.
The MPO indicates that the second phase of Cass-White Road improvements is currently on pace to go to bid in 2027 — but recent transportation improvement program (TIP) amendments could change that.
“The ease of access to I-75 and to U.S. 411 along with the availability of land and up-to-date utilities has led to the permitting and construction of a total of 3,134,980 square feet of industrial and warehouse development along this corridor,” GDOT documents read. “The increase in traffic brought about by employment — expected to peak at 1,700 with current permits — and the expected freight truck traffic (roughly 300 per day) has necessitated the improvement of the roadway to accommodate the additional traffic.”
Right of way costs for the project are tabbed at $1.55 million, with utilities costs tabbed at $1.3 million.
Actual construction costs associated with the proposed project are penciled in at about $14 million.
As for the Rome Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC), GDOT has announced that the project would be split, “with the first section construction being the interchange in Bartow County.”
The MPO says that right of way acquisition for the long-planned road project is underway.
GDOT projections from earlier this year estimate the right of way costs for the RCDC to surpass $33 million, with utilities-related expenses running about $4.2 million.
With 2028 set as the program year, the construction costs associated with the RCDC are anticipated to be $119 million.
“The project will allow for a more direct routing of U.S. 411 that will reduce through traffic along the State Route 140 and U.S. 41/State Route 20 corridors and to accommodate current and future demand due to increasing population and employment growth in Bartow and Floyd,” GDOT documents read. “In addition to congestion relief along the aforementioned corridors, the project is anticipated to increase connectivity between Rome and the I-75 corridor, which will help to improve local access and support economic development.”
And work continues to chug along on the Old Alabama Road improvements.
Per the latest project report received by the MPO, bridge superstructure and framework is being installed, along with flumes and grading slopes.
Preliminary engineering for the improvements was first programmed in 1999. In 2020 dollars, GDOT tabbed the construction costs associated with the project at $78.4 million.