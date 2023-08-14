Calling the overall experience “amazing,” Angela DeValentino is thrilled to display her artwork at the Cartersville Public Library. The Cartersville resident’s creations will be showcased through the end of September.
“I love to be able to just step away from the stresses of life and create something colorful and beautiful — something whimsical and out of the ordinary,” DeValentino said. “It’s such a source of relaxation for me. When my pieces are complete, it always feels like an amazing accomplishment, I love it.
“My main goal is to just enjoy the art, enjoy the creativity, and spread the love of art to others. I want to touch people with my creativity — whether that be through creating something for them personally or encouraging them to venture into art themselves.”
DeValentino, 41, shared her passion for art was piqued during childhood.
“I started to become interested in drawing when I was in elementary school,” she said. “I used to buy books at the book fairs that helped me learn how to draw animals and people. I loved my Spirograph set too. I loved making cool designs. I could sit there for hours, just immersed in it.
“In middle school, my best friend, Jennifer, and I took an acrylic painting class together. That opened up an entirely new world to me. I continued to take art classes in high school as an elective and carried my love of art into adulthood. I try to create new pieces as often as time allows me.”
As demonstrated by her 14 works on display at the library, DeValentino noted her “art style is a good mix of things.” Her exhibit features a wide range of subject matter, including sea turtles, birds, dog portraits and tranquil water scenes.
“I don’t know that I could lump it all up into one style,” she said. “I do enjoy using vibrant colors and a touch of whimsy. Nothing too realistic looking, as I use art as a way to escape the real world. I love to create landscapes, both real world and fantasy world.
“Really, anything inspired by nature and/or animals catches my eye. I’ve really enjoyed doing pet portraits as well. I work in acrylics, charcoal pencil, watercolor and soft pastel/ chalk. Lately my medium of choice is soft pastels/chalks.”
One of DeValentino’s favorite pieces of hers at the library is titled “Crane Lake,” which she painted this year.
“I didn’t really have a vision in mind when I started this one, I just felt it out and decided to go with the flow,” DeValentino said. “Sometimes those pieces turn out to be the best.
“It’s a serene landscape/water scene showcasing some very bold yet relaxing hues of purple, pink and green featuring a lovely, regal crane in the foreground. I laid down the background on this one first and just created the water scene as it came to mind. Then I thought of all of the cranes we had been seeing out in the swampy/marshy areas locally, and I figured that would make a great addition to this scene. I think it came out quite nicely.”
Cartersville Public Library’s visitors can view DeValentino’s works at the facility’s Art Gallery. Her exhibit is located on the library’s main floor, along the hallway leading to the administrative offices.
“I want them to walk away with a sense of joy and peace, a smile on their faces, an appreciation for all things art and the desire to create their own,” DeValentino said. “I want to encourage everyone to experiment with art and see that, despite what they think, they can be creative and enjoy making art as well.
“Art doesn’t have to be ‘perfect.’ What’s perfect to one individual may not be to another. And sometimes, it’s the imperfections that bring out the beauty and individuality in a piece. It should be fun, messy and freeing. It should be therapeutic. And I want to spread that knowledge to others.”
Further details about the library’s current exhibit and its Art Gallery can be found online at https://bartowlibrary.org/community/art_gallery.php.
