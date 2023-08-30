A 36-year-old Cartersville man is facing aggravated assault charges following an incident that allegedly occurred at the Grassdale Suites apartment complex on Aug. 28.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office records, defendant Kevin Louis Johnson is also charged with one count of simple battery-family violence.
According to a Cartersville Police Department (CPD) field case report, law enforcement were dispatched to 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in response to a domestic violence incident.
“While en route, dispatch advised the male party was wearing a black shirt, plaid shorts and a hat,” the narrative reads. “Dispatch also advised the male was armed with a knife and had already cut the caller, causing a minor injury.”
The responding officer said that the alleged victim in the case refused medical treatment.
“Upon arrival, I was met by the victim and a witness who was directing me to a male matching the description walking around the top floor of the apartment building stating ‘that is him,’” the report continues. “I gave several loud verbal commands to the male to stop walking away and come speak with me. The male initially did not comply by continuing to walk away from me and did not acknowledge I was speaking with him.”
Johnson was eventually handcuffed. When asked by police if he was in possession of a knife, he purportedly told officers “it might be in my pocket.”
Police found a folding knife in his left front pocket with “a small droplet of blood on it as well as hair.”
Johnson allegedly told law enforcement that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation, but that it never became physical.
“The victim stated she and Mr. Johnson had been in a verbal argument over Mr. Johnson’s drinking,” the report reads. “The victim stated she attempted to leave and Mr. Johnson grabbed onto her purse as well as her arm in an attempt to pull her back into the apartment.”
The victim told police that Johnson allegedly placed the knife to her throat “and had begun swinging it, striking her in the forearm, causing a minor injury.”
The responding officer said he saw no observable injuries to the alleged victim’s neck but did see a small cut on her left forearm.
The responding officer indicates that he spoke to several witnesses at the scene.
“Both parties stated they had observed the altercation over the purse but never observed a knife to be involved,” the report reads. “I spoke with another witness who provided me with a video of the incident. I observed Mr. Johnson and the victim in a physical altercation over the purse, in which Mr. Johnson grabbed at [the victim’s] right arm several times.”
That video, officers indicate, also depicted Johnson grabbing the alleged victim’s left arm and “flailing multiple times.”
As of Aug. 29, Johnson remained in pretrial detention at the local jail. No bond information was posted at that time.