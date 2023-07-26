A developments of regional impact (DRI) application for a new concrete plant near Kingston was filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) on July 21.
Per the DRI submission, developers Anthony Cantrell/Willcan, Inc. look to build a new Basic Ready Mix operation along Highway 411 in the western portion of Bartow County.
“All equipment and control facilities are portable, but may remain on the property for months or years,” the DCA submission reads.
Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne is listed as the local government point person for the application.
"It is west of the new SK battery plant site and it is near the intersection of 411 and Hardin Bridge Road," he said. "It is west of Hardin Bridge Road, but not all the way to the intersection with 411 and Reynolds Bridge Road, it's just some vacant land on the north side of the road."
According to the DRI filing, the size of the operation would span about 4 acres.
The applicant indicates the project would be completed by January 2024.
"A lot of times, these are temporary sites just related to construction of one project," Osborne noted. "There's a temporary one at the battery plant site, but this is one where Ready Mix wants a concrete plant where it could serve multiple projects — so they're doing it as a standalone project."
The DRI submission notes that rezoning would be required for the concrete plant to take shape.
"This would rezone the property from A-1 agriculture to I-1 industrial," Osborne said.
He also noted that the applicant is seeking a land use map amendment to shift the property from residential/mixed use to industrial.
The application does not project an estimated value of the development at full buildout, nor does it have any projections for the potential annual local tax revenues that could be generated by the operation.
Nor did the DRI submission contain any projections for job creation figures.
"There may not be any full-time employees, everyday, on the site as office workers or something similar," Osborne said. "It may just be a drop-off and pick-up thing in terms of the material — it will have very little in terms of equipment, infrastructure, it will be a small area and the majority of the disturbance will be the drive coming in and out to the property."
Per the application, the operation is expected to use about 32,000 gallons of water per day, with no water line extensions necessary to facilitate the anticipated service levels.
Nor would the operation require any expanded wastewater services, per the DRI filing.
As for potential traffic impacts, the applicant indicates the proposed project would generate about 150 vehicular trips per day.
No traffic studies assessing the possible effects of the project have been conducted yet, although the applicant indicates that no major transportation improvements would be needed to serve the development.
“Acceleration/deceleration lanes or other to access the site, the Georgia Department of Transportation will require commercial driveway permitting standards,” the application reads. “In addition, a traffic impact study is being prepared and will be submitted to the County engineering and transportation planner for review prior to rezoning meeting of the County planning commission.”
Per the DRI filing, the project would maintain less than 1,000 square feet of impervious surface.
“There will be a retention pond to catch any fugitive process water,” the submission reads.
In regards to potential environmental impacts, the applicant indicates the proposed project would not impact any watersheds, recharge areas or floodplains.
“Within the two affected parcels, the concrete plant would be located on a smaller area approximately 4 acres in size that would not be in floodplain,” the DRI submission states. “It would be approximately 1,000 feet away from the nearest Etowah River Creek tributary and would not be within the nearby County designated Etowah Historic District.”
Osborne said the proposed rezoning and land use map amendment requests will be heard by the Bartow County Planning Commission at a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor is set to accept or reject the planning commission's recommendations at a public meeting slated for 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the same location.
Whereas the last few commission meetings have proved quite contentious — in some cases, drawing more than 100 attendees — Osborne said he doesn't expect this particular matter to be as controversial.
"There have been a few standalone concrete plants over the last five years," Osborne noted. "There was one on Highway 140 near the Adairsville interstate exit and there was one a couple of years ago on 411 in the City limits of White — and maybe a year or two ago there was a request for one on the south side of the County, in the area around 293 and where you've got a couple of roads coming in in that areas."