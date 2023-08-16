Members of the Bartow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration approved a new public comment policy resolution at a meeting held on Aug. 14.
“I do anticipate having more public comments going into next year and I wanted to give us a framework to be sure that we had procedures that were written down and that we could fall back on,” Bartow County Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk said, “to maintain order, basically."
The four point resolution establishes that any individual who wants to address the board during public comment periods will have to sign in at the start of such meetings and provide their names and physical addresses.
Each speaker will have a maximum of two minutes to address the board — with no option to transfer “unused time” to other speakers.
“The public comment period will be the first item on the agenda after the approval of minutes to give the public a chance to address the board before any decisions are made,” the new policy stipulates. “Comments from the public are limited to the public comment portion of the meeting — interruptions will not be tolerated during other portions of the meeting and may result in disruptive individuals being removed from the meeting.”
Board members discussed recent materials sent to them at the Aug. 14 meeting. One board member said she found the language used in one of the documents to be threatening.
“A package was sent to the board that had five letters in it from different people or organizations, asking for a change in our method of voting,” Kirk said. “I do not agree with a lot of things that were written in these letters, but as far as being actionable, it’s a little different.”
Board member Peggy Brown said she believes it’s important for the board to communicate such things to the public.
One of the unsolicited suggestions from the documents, Kirk said, called for a full hand count of ballots.
“I think anyone who tries to do every single ballot is going to discover how long that takes and how difficult that is,” he said. “We go full hand count of one race every election as a form of an audit — and it takes about a day.”
Kirk then brought up plans for a “health check” by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
“They’re coming to look at certain things in the counties to verify we’re ready for next year, to verify the system is as it should be,” he told board members. “That’s not been scheduled for us yet, but what has been scheduled is the Department of Homeland Security will be here to go over the physical security of the building with me, making any recommendations that they have to make … we’ve been through that once before, it went very well and it’s a very useful activity getting ready for a big election year.”
Kirk also gave an update on redistricting plans throughout the community.
“The Census was delayed because of the pandemic, and the delay in the Census delayed our redistricting efforts as a state,” he said. “The State’s reapportionment office, their primary focus is drawing the lines for congressional and State legislative districts — after that, they work with the counties and different county agencies … to draw those districts.”
Kirk said the office decided to hold off on implementing any new district lines on the municipal level until the new Georgia Registered Voter Information System (GARVis) was functional.
“Cartersville had their ward maps out on their website and the information was sent out to the public there,” Kirk said. “But we had not updated the districts inside the State’s voter registration system yet, which means that the My Voter Page was not up to date … so if people looked at that in the last few weeks, they may have gotten the wrong ward information.”
If any residents are curious about their respective wards, Kirk advised checking out the mvp.sos.ga.gov website to confirm their accurate poll locations and eligibility to vote in specific municipal races.
“All that changed was wards,” Kirk said. “And to my knowledge, that did not change anybody’s precinct … it’s just a matter of what ballots are available at different locations.”
Or to put it another way? “Who they’re voting for may change, where they’re doing it shouldn’t,” he said.
Kirk said he’s optimistic that he can have more details prepared for the board at the scheduled September meeting regarding potential polling place and precinct line changes for 2024.
“I’m still looking at the Euharlee area, I’m just narrowing down places,” he said. “We can talk about public hearings and all of that, moving forward with that plan … this is all stuff that would go into place for March of next year, not November of this year.”
Heading into August, Kirk said the office had hit about 45% of its annual budget.
“There’s always big expenditures at the end of the year,” he said. “And then we’ll have a few months without a whole lot of stuff coming out — and then elections, we’ll see more again. But that stuff, for this year, we get reimbursed on.”
With $405,41.31 expended so far in 2023, the leaves the election office with a remaining budgetary amount of $494,528.69 for the rest of the year.
As of mid August, Kirk said Bartow County was home to 79,326 active voters and 6,528 inactive voters.
“For a grand total of 85,854,” he said. “From last month, that’s 882 more active voters and 72 less inactive for an overall change of 1,405 additional voters.”
The board also voted to adjust the time and location for a scheduled Sept. 11 meeting. That hearing will now take place at 5 p.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.