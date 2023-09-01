The City of Emerson received its final 2023 tax digest data — and with the figures updated, it looks like the municipality will be taking in about $13,000 less than anticipated.
At a work session meeting held before an Aug. 28 city council meeting, Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett indicated the City’s tax collections, after reassessments and revaluations have been completed, will come in at $773,359.
As part of the 2023 millage rate process — which was ultimately set at 3.745 mills — the local government originally predicted $786,654 in such collections.
The City’s total net digest also saw a dip with the updated calculations, with the final 2023 number decreasing from the initial projection of $210,054,363 to the actual FY '24 figure of $206,504,429.
“I told y’all at that time ‘hey, these numbers will change,’” McBurnett said. “There are those who are appealing their assessments.”
That roughly $206.5 million figure still constitutes a considerable increase in the City's net digest — about a $30.9 million increase over the 2022 final numbers — yet it’s still lower than the initial 2023 digest increase estimate of about $34.5 million.
The final 2022 net tax digest for the municipality came in at $175,522.813. With the millage rate locked at 3.837 mills, the City of Emerson generated $673,481.03 in total tax collections for that fiscal year.
“That is an additional $99,000,” McBurnett said. “But when you’re running on a $3 million budget, $99,000 doesn’t go real far … and we are assuming 100% collection.”
Had the local government opted to go with a rollback rate of 3.252, for 2023, McBurnett said Emerson would’ve generated less tax collections than in 2022 — $671,552 compared to $685,827, to be exact.
“Now, if y’all recall, we did some accounting changes this year,” he continued. “So the school zone camera fund makes up $300,000 of that … and we brought in the American Rescue Plan Act funds that were there, that’s another $298,000.”
With the final numbers in, McBurnett indicated the collections increase from 2022 to 2023 is about 14.83%. At the time the millage was set, the anticipated year to year increase was tabbed at about 16.8%.
McBurnett touched upon the municipal cost index, which gauges inflationary increases.
“For our budget for FY ’24, we should have been building off a 5% increase at the minimum,” McBurnett said. “Now remember, we were building way before the last second, so we were having to use those calendar year numbers at 10% where we were at.”
At this point, McBurnett said the local government finds itself with no choice but to “do more with less.”
“And we still have a garbage truck that keeps breaking down,” he added.
McBurnett also gave council members a quick update on recent infrastructure projects throughout the community.
“As you know, we just completed the police department, we just completed the public works building,” he said. “We had a public hearing on doing upgrades at the wastewater plant.”
The topic of senior services were also broached at the work session.
McBurnett said the council had the option of giving older residents reduced fees for some City services — but anything more substantive, such as new tax exemptions, would require a resolution and the backing of the local legislative delegation.
Elsewhere at the work session gathering, McBurnett told council members that the Georgia Department of Revenue underpaid the City from a period stretching from September of 2022 to August of 2023.
“We’ll have an additional $9,587.03 in there,” he said. “It doesn’t mean anything, really, other than you’ve got some more money … it may be enough to fix the A.C. that went out today downstairs.”