The city of Emerson took center stage during Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce’s series highlighting local municipalities. Titled “Emerson — State of the City,” the program was presented Sept. 7 at LakePoint Sports’ Champions Center.
Among the speakers were LakePoint President and CEO Mark O’Brien; Mark Sullins, owner of the event’s caterer, Doug’s Place; Emerson Mayor Donnie Bagwell and Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett.
“The city of Emerson is a little over 8 square miles of Bartow County here on the south end,” Bagwell said. “I always like to tell everybody it’s location, location, location. That’s the biggest draw to Emerson.
“We are right here on I-75. Really and truly, if you have more than 100 square feet of something, people want to put something on there right now. It used to be Emerson was not thought [of] that way, but it is today. We’re super excited about the future of Emerson.”
While he shared Emerson has around 1,415 residents, it’s “fixing to grow.”
“Emerson is a great community and we’re very proud of it,” Bagwell said.
Following Bagwell’s address, McBurnett provided an overview of Emerson’s finances, facility projects, park projects, streetscape project and development projects.
“The tax digest in its simplest definition is a compilation of the value of all the property in the city,” McBurnett said. “Over the last five years, the tax digest has grown over 80%. It’s averaging 20% growth per year except for our COVID year.
“The 2023 tax digest is not shown here,” he said, referring to his presentation. “But I can tell you that it’s coming in about a little over $206 million, which will stay in trend with that 20% growth.”
Afterward, he focused on revenues.
“Unlike the federal government, the city of Emerson must operate on a balanced budget,” McBurnett said. “Our expenditures can’t exceed our revenues. So our general fund revenues have grown about more than 80%, once again averaging 20% growth per year, excluding our COVID year. For strength and stability, the city maintains cash reserves of six months of expenditures.”
In his overview of Emerson’s facility projects, McBurnett shared how the city purchased property at 685 Highway 293 in 2019 and remodeled the structure for its new police department; and constructed a new facility, which was complete this summer, for additional storage space for its public works department.
McBurnett said one project he is “very excited” about is Emerson’s streetscape project.
“The city was recently awarded Phase I of a GDOT Transportation Alternative Program Grant, which will consist of design and engineering,” he said. “The streetscape project will run from the Red Top Mountain Road bridge over 293, down 293 to the Highway 41 bridge over 293.
“Conceptional plans include the installation of ADA accessible pathways, sitting areas and lighting, traffic calming measures, intersection improvements, along with adjacent roadway and parking improvements.”
Several of the highlighted development projects are located on the LakePoint Sports campus, McBurnett said, including the Varsity, which will be situated in the old Krystal building between Terminus Wake Park and Chick-fil-A; Element Hotel, a five-story structure with 115 rooms and a rooftop bar overlooking the baseball complex; LakePoint Villas, 122 townhome-style rental units for LakePoint patrons; and potentially LakePoint Commerce Center, which is presently being considered by Emerson City Council. LakePoint Commerce Center would entail three industrial buildings, encompassing more than 775,000 square feet on LakePoint Parkway North.