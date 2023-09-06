In a 3-2 split decision, Euharlee City Council approved the $42,750 sale of 118 Covered Bridge Road to the owners of Drowned Valley Brewing Co. on Sept. 5. Council members David Duncan and Joe Turner voted against the measure, while Tim Abbott, Greg Free and Mayor Craig Guyton were in favor.
“They’re going to operate a microbrewery out there as a second location for them,” Euharlee City Manager James Stephens said, referring to Drowned Valley Brewing’s existing site at 4 S. Tennessee St. in Cartersville. “They’re going to continue to operate in downtown Cartersville.
“…. The predominate partners of Drowned Valley are actually Euharlee residents. They reside in Euharlee so one thing that was really appealing to us was that it was local people that had the passion for it. They have a vision and they have a proven track record.”
Stephens noted the company intends to construct a 1,600-square-foot-building with an 800-square-foot exterior deck on the 1.07 acres.
The property is situated near the Euharlee Covered Bridge and currently contains two buildings: the old museum structure, which will be razed, and the Cowshed. The latter is a Lowry family, farm-accessory building that will be relocated.
“They made it clear that they really needed more space than what the current structure provided,” Stephens said. “We realized that it would take a sale of the property rather than a lease to them. That was for a couple of reasons. They were hesitant to enter into a long-term lease out of concern that the makeup of the city council might change and the support for a brewery in a historic area could change.
“So they felt like an outright purchase protected them. Now what the city has built into the contract to protect the city — if they decide to sell the property, we have the first right of refusal to purchase the property back. So that’s what was put into the agreement to protect the city’s long-term interest for the location.”
Some of the other highlights from the Sept. 5 Euharlee City Council meeting included the unanimous approval of:
• The fiscal year 2022 audit of which its findings were detailed Aug. 15 during a special called council meeting.
• An amendment to the Noise Ordinance, regarding the specific violation time period. According to the updated ordinance, “It shall be a violation of this ordinance for any person to produce noises that are plainly audible beyond the bounds of the property between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday,” and “10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday.”
• An amendment to Section 6.7 of the Home Based Occupation Ordinance enabling barbershops, beauty parlors and animal groomers having one employee/the resident to operate from that person’s residence.
• An amendment to the Land Subdivision Regulation Ordinance to meet 2023 standards — the majority of the changes revolve around road thickness, materials and easement requirements.
• Reappointing James Evans and Kathy Foulk to the planning and zoning commission.