Members of the Euharlee City Council voted Aug. 1 to approve a traffic study that will assess various intersections within the jurisdiction of the municipality.
“It’s four different locations in the City, in addition to some locations that the police department needs for its radar recertification,” Euharlee City Manager James Stephens said.
Ryan Higgins, of the firm EXP, led a discussion before council members.
“We’re trying to find out what’s going on out at these intersections,” he began his presentation. “And find out what’s going to happen at the individual intersections adjacent to the roadways and at adjacent intersections.”
The first step of the study, he said, will be conducting traffic counts.
“We’ll put tubes out, cameras if we need to,” Higgins commented. “Sometimes even interns at intersections counting cars individually — maybe even myself doing that.”
Among other recommendations, Higgins said the study would offer suggestions for new turn lane locations and other intersection control methods — i.e., two-way stops and four-way stops.
“And sometimes, in certain circumstances, we look at signals,” he said. “Which are generally not what you want to do at those intersections but sometimes they are needed.”
The firm’s recommendations, he continued, will be based on future growth projections.
“We’ll take several roads around the area and we’ll look at how they have grown over the past ten years, 15 years,” Higgins said. “And then we’ll come up with a standard growth rate … it’s just like going and getting an interest rate at a bank, that’s how we calculate that for the area.”
That projected growth, he said, will definitely be determined by what types of businesses and residential developments pop up within Euharlee in the years ahead.
“We have a large development that’s within two miles of our City limits on Euharlee Road,” Stephens noted. “It’s over 500 homes and it’s nowhere close to built out, so in regards to the current counts, that would show up in the current counts — how would that be approached in your process?”
That, Higgins responded, hinges on the timeline for subdivision development. Calculations for a 20-year buildout period, he said, would certainly be different than a projected two-year buildout.
“You can do a whole lot more in 20 years developing your roadway,” he said, “and not spending as much now as you may need to in 10 years, 15 years … we’ll watch it as it grows.”
He said the scope of the study would include areas along Hardin Bridge Road, Cliff Nelson Road, Milam Bridge Road and near the location of two existing mobile home parks along Euharlee Road — which were rezoned for multifamily and commercial uses.
“As soon as we get the go-ahead from the City, that study will get started,” he said. “Then we’ll take the size of the individual subdivision that’s coming in, or whatever business is coming in, and we’ll assign rates to that on the expected traffic it’s going to generate at certain times of the day.”
Euharlee Mayor Craig Guyton said the study would pinpoint both peak hours and “peak seasons” for the Euharlee Road corridor.
“We’re going to share these four studies, all in one city if you will, with the County and they’ve already shared with us their studies,” Guyton said. “And we’ll be talking with the City of Cartersville, too, and hopefully, together develop a plan of action if one is warranted from the study.”
Under the contract, the studies of each individual intersection is not to surpass $10,000 — in turn, making the maximum limit for the entire study an amount not to exceed $40,000.
“I don’t anticipate any change orders,” Stephens said.
The public meeting began with the council members voting across the dais to approve an amendment to the municipal stormwater post-construction ordinance.
“This is logistics, if we don’t pass this our stormwater program is not officially approved,” Stephens said. “To be totally in compliance with the regulations of the stormwater management program.”