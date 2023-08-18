Members of the Euharlee City Council heard findings from a 2022 fiscal year audit at a special called council meeting on Aug. 15.
“The City received an unmodified audit opinion on its financials, which means that the basic financial statements were fairly presented in all material respects in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles as they apply to local governments,” said Christian Hatch, of the local firm William and Co. CPAs. “In other words, a clean opinion.”
Nor did the audit reveal any “material weaknesses” within the City’s internal controls over financial reporting or any material compliance violations.
On Dec. 31, 2022, Hatch said the local government’s total assets exceeded its total liabilities by more than $12 million.
“Which is an increase in net position from 2021 of $1,087,168,” Hatch noted.
The City’s total FY ’22 tax revenues — including SPLOST collections — came in at about $3.52 million.
That, Hatch said, represents a roughly $816,00 increase in collections compared to FY ’21.
“In addition to the return of the property tax revenue in 2022, sales tax, franchise tax, insurance premium tax, excise tax and SPLOST receipts all increased,” he continued. “The City also increased non-tax revenues through the first year of collections of citations generated through speed zone cameras.”
At the end of the ’22 fiscal year, Hatch said The City of Euharlee’s cash balance increased by about $1.8 million compared to FY ’21.
“And totaled a little over $4.78 million,” he said. “Of that amount, $3.7 million was externally restricted for capital projects, debt service, local road maintenance improvements, law enforcement activities and the continuation of federal programs … the increase was driven by an accumulation of unspent SPLOST collections and the last draw down of the federal American Rescue Plan funds that were also unspent at year’s end.”
That aforementioned ARPA funding, he said, came in at $815,398 for FY ’22.
“These federal funds are considered deferred revenue until spent within the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act,” Hatch said. “It will finally be recognized as revenue as they are spent down.”
The City of Euharlee also concluded FY ’22 with $1,493 in unspent bond funds and accumulated interest income stemming from a 2013 issuance.
“These bonds are to be used on approved projects listed in the City’s urban redevelopment plan,” Hatch said. “Such as public building restoration and sewer improvements.”
The City’s general fund balance at the end of FY ’22 was listed as $1,374,198.
Hatch said that’s a roughly $290,000 increase over the fund balance at the end of FY ’21.
“On the revenue side, total general fund revenues increased by $565,779 from 2021,” he said. “Part of the revenue increase was expected due to the City’s decision to levy property tax in 2022 after skipping the revenue in 2021.”
In the proceeding fiscal year, Hatch said Euharlee’s local option sales tax (LOST) collections increased by around 23%.
“Overall, the general fund collected $207,144 more than the final budgeted amount,” Hatch said. “On the expenditures side, the general fund came in at $83,216 under the total, final budgeted departmental expenditures for the year.”
Total general fund expenditures for FY ’22, he said, were $171,773 higher than FY ’21.
“The bulk of the increase in general fund expenditures was concentrated in the public works department,” Hatch said, “for the improvements to the covered bridge that was paid out of the general fund."
The City’s capital assets expenditures for FY ’22, Hatch said, included the purchase of four new vehicles, new mowing equipment and property improvements at locations like Joe Cowan Park and Osborne Park.
“No new debt was issued in 2022 and the City was debt-free at the end of the year,” he said.
The City’s 2020 SPLOST collections in 2022 were listed at $1,144,142.
“Total expenditures from these funds for the year were $261,060,” Hatch said. “The majority of which was spent on property improvements and sewer capacity fees.”
The City ended FY ’22 with about $1.4 million in unspent 2020 SPLOST funding, along with $612,072 in unspent 2014 SPLOST proceeds.
Euharlee City Councilman Tim Abbott described the audit as a “glowing” report for the City government.
“Mr. James Stephens is an excellent manager of the City’s funds,” he said. “Which makes him an excellent manager of the citizens’ funds.”