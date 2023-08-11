The City of Euharlee Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a fairly atypical topic at a public meeting on Aug. 8 — dirt bikes trails.
Bringing the topic to the dais was Tracy Queen, the current president of the Shaw Woods’ homeowners’ association and a former member of the Euharlee City Council.
“We have a couple of homeowners now that have complete dirt bike tracks and they run their dirt bikes behind their house on less than an acre of land,” he said. “Which is disturbing our neighbors.”
Queen said that, to the best of his knowledge, there was no ordinance on the books in Euharlee explicitly laying out regulations or restrictions on dirt bike trails within residential areas.
“I was hoping somebody would propose or draw up an ordinance for the City,” he said. “A City ordinance holds teeth … when a City official says ‘cease and desist,’ it happens.”
In her research on the matter, Euharlee Community Development Director Katie Gobbi said that Bartow County does have an ordinance in place pertaining to dirt bike trails.
“It specifically allows motocross and motorcycle tracks only on acres, tracts of land that are 50 acres or more,” she noted. “I think that’s looking more towards a professional track.”
Within the City’s A-1 agricultural district, she said that Euharlee does allow a similar use on parcels 50 acres or larger — but only with an approved conditional use permit.
Commission member James Evans said that he would like to see a total restriction on dirt bike activities within residential areas in Euharlee.
Commission member Steve Gray also said he wasn’t a fan of permitting dirt bike trails within the City’s residentially-zoned tracts.
“Anywhere it’s got an R in front of it, we’re not going to put it in that, that’s what I’m suggesting,” he said.
If the City were to permit dirt bike trails in residential districts, Queen said he would prefer that the minimum tract size be set at five acres.
“We’re fixing to get more houses in here that are on smaller and smaller lot-size subdivisions,” he continued. “Behind Shaw Woods, that’s 256 acres … once they get that, anybody behind it could do the same thing.”
Queen contended that his issue with the dirt bikes is primarily noise related, adding that some local riders are operating vehicles of the like sans mufflers.
And that, Gobbi said, is a clear-cut ordinance violation.
“I don’t know a good solution or a good answer to it,” Queen said. “I can just tell you what the problem is and the complaints I get.”
Commission members did not cast any official voting actions on potential policy changes at the Aug. 8 public meeting.
If the City does move forward with potential ordinances related to dirt bike tracks, Queen said he expects more than a few residents to push back.
“I don’t want to bring you to a disillusion that you’re not going to get a fight,” he told the planning commission members. “The people who do have these are going to come down, with loud voices.”