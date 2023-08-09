Members of the Cartersville City Council received a brief update on plans for a proposed residential development in the downtown area.
Matt Womack, of the firm Womack Brothers, LLC, addressed the council during an Aug. 3 public meeting.
“We are full steam ahead on the civil engineering plans, which includes, obviously, running all of the utilities to the buildings,” he said. “We know exactly what we’re going to deal with as far as floor plans — what we’re working on now is the elevations.”
The developer looks to construct a townhome product at 178 West Main St. — the site that previously housed the City of Cartersville’s police station and municipal court.
“So you’d have a five-unit building,” Womack continued. “We do have finished floor elevations for each unit, so we can draw them properly.”
The proposed development, he said, would incorporate something of a “mercantile” aesthetic, with plenty of brick.
“So we’re trying to really focus on making it make sense downtown with other buildings,” he said.
The official name of the proposed residential project is “City Overlook at Bartow and Main.”
“I did ask for an extension on the closing date,” Womack said. “My main concern regarding approval of my plans is how the stormwater runoff is going to be taken care of.”
Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said he believed a 30-day extension was reasonable.
“Going into a planned unit development kind of partnership deal, I think we need to be able to work with each other,” he said. “I think it would be helpful to have maybe have even a little bit further detail about the materials used.”
Cartersville City Councilman Gary Fox said he was also OK with the extension request.
“This is going to set the tone for future residential development down there,” he said. “So it’s real important to all of us, I think, that this be something really special.”
The council approved an agreement between the City and the developer at a July 6 public meeting.
At that time, City officials indicated the proposed layout of the project would accommodate about 15 townhome units.
Additional documents indicate the local government agreed to sell the property to the developer for $550,000.
“I do want to just kind of reiterate my dedication to making this work,” Womack said. “I’ve personally got well into six figures invested in this … there are just a few little loose ends I’d like to tie in before we close on the property.”
Ultimately, Cartersville City Attorney Keith Lovell recommended that the council grant the developer a 60-day extension.
“I just know that the development process and approvals and what you’re looking for for stormwater,” he said. “And when you’re relying on engineers that aren’t in-house and they’re out-of-house, there’s some timing issues.”
Lovell also suggested that the developer be required to submit an additional concept plan prior to closing.
The council subsequently added both suggestions to the agenda and voted to accept both of Lovell’s recommendations.