A 39-year-old Cartersville man was arrested on Aug. 23 — thanks in no small part to a phony British accent.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, Chase Dustin Coleman was booked into the local jail and charged with the misdemeanor offense of giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
According to a Cartersville Police Department (CPD) field case report, an officer was dispatched to the Firehouse Subs establishment off Main Street in reference to a welfare check on a person outside of the business.
“Upon my arrival, I made contact with the said individual asleep on the sidewalk, who when asked, identified himself as Mr. Ian Wallace,” the report reads. “While speaking with Mr. Wallace, a Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) check was run of his name through Bartow County dispatch, yielding negative for a return.”
At that point, the officer asked “Mr. Wallace” if he had Georgia identification. He responded that he did not, due to a bag purportedly being stolen.
“While speaking with Mr. Wallace, he stated he was from the United Kingdom,” the responding officer writes. “It should be noted, while speaking with Mr. Wallace, I noticed a change in his dialect from an American accent and he began to speak an accent consistent with one of the United Kingdom.”
Eventually, Coleman gave the officer his actual legal name and date of birth.
“Mr. Coleman stated he was not giving a fake name, he was just trying to change his name,” the report reads. “I asked Mr. Coleman why he gave me a false name and date of birth, in which he responded he was afraid he was going to be in trouble or have a warrant.”
The officer notes that Coleman had no active warrants returned in a GCIC query.
“I read Mr. Coleman his Miranda rights warning and he advised he did wish to speak with me further about the incident,” the report continued. “I asked Mr. Coleman about a prescription bottle that was sitting within his proximity of where he was laying, in which he stated it was not his.”
A search of Coleman uncovered no weapons or contraband.
As of Aug. 27, BCSO records indicate that he remained in pretrial custody at the local jail. At that time, his bond was set at $1,000.