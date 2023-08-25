Felony charges were reduced for a former Bartow County inmate initially charged with a spate of felony-level offenses on Aug. 22.
Defendant Christopher Alan Weathers pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor hindering in Bartow Superior Court, with Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith ultimately sentencing him to 24 months on probation.
“On April 15, 2018, Mr. Weathers was incarcerated at the Bartow County Jail where he was seen wandering up and down the areas where the attorneys meet,” Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel recounted the facts of the case. “When law enforcement spoke to him, he indicated he was going to medical … they asked him to go back to the hallway, to open booking area.”
Instead, Patel said Weathers “turned around and ran” and “came across a door that was closed.”
From there, Patel said that a “physical incident” transpired between Weathers and law enforcement, with force used to “gain control of the defendant.”
He said that Weathers was original charged with two counts of felony obstruction and one count of criminal attempt to commit escape.
“Mr. Weathers, I believe at the time — and may still have — mental health issues to which he is coping with,” Patel told the court. “We reached out to the deputy involved and he was not opposed to a misdemeanor, given Mr. Weathers' mental health issues.”
Weathers was also ordered to pay a $500 fine as part of the sentence and complete 40 hours of community service.
“He is to continue with mental health treatment as indicated by a provider as a special condition of his probation,” Patel noted.
Weathers was represented by attorney Suzanne Brookshire at the hearing.
“At the time of this incident, Mr. Weathers was placed on suicide watch,” she told the court. “We would ask the court to consider non-reporting after 12 months if all conditions are met.”
Brookshire said Weathers is now a resident of South Carolina.
“The court does not have any problem with him going on non-reporting after 12 months as long as probation is satisfied that he is on his mental health regimens and that he continues to take his medication,” Judge Smith told the defendant. “You need to follow the advice of your doctors.”