When it comes to millage rate hearings, feel free to pick your own metaphor — pulling teeth, squeezing blood out of a turnip, maybe even trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
At an Aug. 9 public hearing, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini found himself doing an impersonation of Bill Murray in the movie “Groundhog Day” — every question launched from the podium more or less circled back to the same answer.
Time and time again.
“Relative to the City of Cartersville millage rate, as we’ve done in years’ past, our millage rate is at 2.91, the City did not roll back which means there is an additional $850,000 that is growth in the City,” he began the hearing.
About $450,000 of that, he said, is going towards “the design and architecture of our fire station that is going to be up on Carter Grove near the new school.”
The remaining $400,000, he continued, is earmarked for various paving projects throughout the municipality.
“As populations grow, I think everybody here would agree that there is a need for more people to provide those services,” Santini continued. “People have a demand for services.”
The millage rate is the same as last year, Santini said. But Georgia law nonetheless requires the City government to advertise the 2023 rate as a “tax increase” due to Cartersville’s tax digest growth over the last year.
“Even if we keep our millage rate the same, if we take in one additional penny of revenue then we have to call it a tax increase,” he said. “It’s not exactly an apples to apples comparison, but I went through and pulled the numbers from the State of Georgia and you can see that year over year, the amount of growth that they have had in the numbers of their total revenue — they have the luxury of not calling that a tax increase.”
Santini said he found that discrepancy in requirements to be “intellectually dishonest.”
Public speakers more or less reiterated the same question to the local government — rather than address the millage rate directly, they wanted to know why their property valuations increased so much from 2022 to 2023.
“That’s the County tax assessor that does that assessment,” Santini stated. “If you’re paying 5% and the pie gets bigger and you’re still paying 5%, then obviously, that 5% becomes a larger piece of that pie.”
Per City projections, Cartersville’s net tax digest comes in at about $1.8 billion, after about $169.5 million in exemptions are factored out of the gross digest.
The 2.91 millage rate is expected to generate about $5.4 million for the local government.
The same millage rate produced about $4.2 million for the City last year — a roughly $1.1 million year over year increase in real monetary revenues.
“I’m not disputing the point that people are paying more in taxes and that there’s additional revenue that’s coming into both the City and the school system,” Santini said.
Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said that for every dollar collected through residential property taxes, about 11% goes towards the City’s maintenance and operations millage. Less than 2%, he added, goes towards a parks and recreation bond.
“Bartow County gets 33.2%,” he continued. “And the Cartersville School System, which educates our children, gets a larger share.
The tentative 2023 millage rate for the Cartersville City School System (CCSS) is currently listed at 13.906 mills.
The preliminary school property tax rate is identical to the rate from last year — and the year before that.
Cartersville City School Board President Kelley Dial said that figure had not been formally adopted at the time of the Aug. 9 hearing.
Per CCSS projections, the proposed 13.906 millage rate would generate about $24.5 million. A year earlier, the same millage rate produced about $19.1 million for the local school system — a nearly 32% year over year increase in real monetary revenues.
“Elected officials, both for the school board and the City, have created budgets and have set what they believe the millage rate is for the proper operating for the City,” Santini said. “Everybody that’s an elected official in here is accountable to the people who aren’t elected officials in here.”
Two more public hearings on the proposed millage rates are lined up for Aug. 17.
The first will be held at 8 a.m. and the second will be held at 7 p.m. Both hearings will take place at 10 North Public Square.