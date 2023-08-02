Former Georgia Governor and current University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue spoke at a Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce event on Aug. 1.
Perdue began his presentation at the Clarence Brown Conference Center by discussing a recent visit to a truck stop chain — where starting pay for cashiers was listed at $18 an hour.
“These kids coming out of high school, they’re saying ‘man, I can go get a $20 an hour a job, why should I pay to go to school?’” he said. “Well, that’s short sided thinking because you know what happens in a few years — they're bright, aggressive young people and the manager comes and sits them aside and says ‘we’d love to move you into a managerial team, but our requirements are a four-year degree.’”
Perdue cited longitudinal data indicating that individuals who obtain a four-year degree, on average, tend to make $1 million more over the course of their lifetimes compared to those who only obtain a high school diploma.
“That’s why we do what we do,” Perdue stated at the Chamber’s quarterly luncheon gathering in Cartersville. “We are preparing lives for prosperity.”
When major employers come to Georgia with potential investments, Perdue said companies have plenty of questions about talent pools and the quality of K-12 education.
“Tell me about QuickStart, tell me about the University System of Georgia,” he continued. “That’s what they want to know and that’s why it’s important as it is — our No. 1 focus is students and we don’t apologize for that.”
Over the last six years, he said the number of degrees awarded by USG institutes has increased 36% — with about 74,000 diplomas handed out over the past year alone.
“If you don’t want to get a four-year degree, a two-year degree helps, certainly,” Perdue said. “A four-year degree helps even more in those lifetime earnings — it really changes the opportunity going forward in that way.”
At the moment, Perdue said that Georgia had the seventh lowest tuition rates in the country.
“We all know about the cost of college and what it costs to go, but we want to talk about the value and what its return on investment is,” he said. “We’ve got some dashboards available to you in the public … don’t look at college as an expenditure, it’s an investment that will reap rewards later on with delayed gratification in that regard.”
Transparency, Perdue said, is one of his top priorities as USG chancellor.
“Nationally, there are people wondering ‘is college over, is it worth it?’” he said. “I’m here to tell you it’s worth it today, it’s been worth it in the past and I’m here to tell you it’s going to be worth it in the future — because while maybe we’ve gone through some good economic times, that doesn’t always stay that way.”
When recessions roll around, Perdue said it’s no secret that the least educated employees are generally the first ones in line for downsizing.
“So then what do you do when those $20 an hour jobs are not available?” he asked. “In fact, regarding those high school students coming out that want to take those jobs, we say do both. Go take that job but we’re also offering so many opportunities online and hybrid — being in-person or online — to get a college education.”
Members of the business community, he said, are perhaps the best recruiters for the USG.
“Young people influence young people,” Perdue said. “If they want to go into the workplace, that’s great but say you can also get your education while you’re doing that — pay as you go, not have student loans that burden you down after you get it.”
Simply put, Perdue said he believes that education feeds economic development — and vice versa.
“It is a virtuous cycle,” he said. “And that’s what eduction is about, creating entrepreneurs that create business people, a workforce out here that will help grow the economy — because that’s necessary for all of us as we go forward in life and in business, we’re looking to the future.”
Still, Perdue said that higher education is not without its challenges — specifically, a lack of public trust.
“We want our schools and we want our universities to take our students in and our faculty, while they have a freedom of expression and academic freedom, we want to teach them how to learn and not what to learn from a perspective of how to think, not what to think,” he said. “We want teachers and our faculty and our colleges to be respectful of everyone’s opinion … there’s a lot of conversation, obviously, culturally, about the ‘cancel culture.’ I’m meeting with presidents right now about we can develop a sense of belonging, a sense where everyone’s welcome and developing a spirit of hospitality on our campuses.”
Education, Perdue said, is about turning people into informed citizens who have the ability to discuss their differences civilly.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” he said. “That’s the cultural change that we want in our colleges and universities — not to cancel or shout down people that they may disagree with, that’s barbaric … we think of that as third world-type stuff that we see creeping into our culture here that we want to avoid.”
Perdue concluded his presentation by addressing the looming “enrollment cliff” — an anticipated demographical decrease in the number of college-aged individuals within the United States expected to begin around 2025.
“There’s 1.4 million Georgia that have a little bit of college but not a degree — and frankly, that’s kind of an anchor around them rather than having a complete degree,” he said. “We want to meet people where they are and provide a value that will help them get where they want to be.”