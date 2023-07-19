David King, the former police chief for the City of White, was found not guilty by Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith in Bartow Superior Court on July 17.
“The State has not proven that Mr. King has participated in or been a party to the crime or acted on his own in a racketeering scheme,” Judge Smith said. “Because there are just too many holes in this evidence to exclude every other reasonable theory.”
King was facing three counts of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He and two other codefendants — former City of White City Manager Jane Richards and former City of White police officer Blake Scheff — were indicted on several counts in 2019.
The bill of indictment alleged a string of purported violations spanning from 2009 until 2017.
“This case has had a lot of due consideration, it took a long time to try this case,” Smith said. “Anybody who had lived anywhere near the City of White during this time period hated the City of White, the police department, during this time period — they were known for sitting on the side of the road, handing out tickets, day in and day out.”
Smith previously accepted a motion for a directed verdict of not guilty for Richards and Scheff on all counts last month.
The nonjury trial began on May 8 and continued through May 11. Proceedings resumed from June 1 through June 5, with Smith denying a motion for a directed verdict of not guilty for King on June 26.
During his opening statements, King’s defense attorney Lester Tate played a clip of “The Andy Griffith Show” on a tablet device to Judge Smith.
But the City of White, Smith said, was no Mayberry.
“Mayberry was run by people who were conscientious and cared about the people they served,” Smith said. “Everybody wants me to find David King guilty because of the things that happened — and quite frankly, they should feel that way.”
Smith recounted the testimony provided by several witnesses during the trial, stating that he found their treatment by law enforcement to be “reprehensible.”
The State alleged that King arrested a litany of individuals on "trumped up" charges and forced them to pay "exorbitant fines" to avoid arrest.
“It is horrific some of the things that the people out there were subjected to in the name of the law,” Smith said. “The time in which we live, law enforcement is under a lot of scrutiny. Whether that’s right or wrong, it’s a fact — and probably, this kind of case here doesn’t help things.”
There was a lot of serving going on in White during the timeframe specified in the bill of indictment, Smith said — but little in the way of protecting.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much abuse of discretion and abuse of authority as I witnessed in this case,” Smith said. “This is about a complete and utter failure of this system to work the way it’s supposed to.”
Smith said that King regularly arrested people for “disorderly conduct,” even though the purported offenses did not meet the criteria established by ordinance.
In some instances, Smith said he believes that King’s actions were motivated out of “pure meanness.”
“You had a case that was dismissed by the city court out there that he just had to pursue just to get back at somebody — a vengeful desire to see somebody go to jail,” he said. “That’s exactly the kind of person who should not be wearing a badge.”
Even so, those charges were still approved by municipal court judges and prosecutors — something Smith said he found deeply disturbing.
“This is what happens when we don’t question the source of facts that underly the charges that are made in cases,” he said. “This is why you cannot simply, blindly trust anybody — you have to question.”
The unsung hero in the case, Smith said, is local attorney Christina Stahl.
“This would’ve never come to light if it hadn’t been for [her],” Smith continued. “And looking into what was going on in the City of White, because a couple of clients of her’s told her this tale that she couldn’t believe — and she started poking around and brought attention to it. There is no telling how long this system of abusing people in a city court would’ve went on.”
As for the RICO accusations, Smith said that almost 100% of the State’s arguments were anchored around circumstantial evidence.
“No one saw David King take any money, no one saw David King deposit any money, no one saw David King even touch any money,” he said. “To warrant a conviction on circumstantial evidence alone, the evidence must not only be consistent with the theory of guilt, but also exclude every other reasonable theory other than the guilt of the accused.”
Smith read a note he penned to himself during proceedings on June 26.
“Where is the evidence that David King even touched the money in the City of White, who testified to that?” he said. “You want the short answer to that question? Nobody.”
Ultimately, Smith said that if he was to believe that King was “part of some major conspiracy to trump up false charges against persons,” then he’d also have to indict several other solicitors and municipal court personnel for “going along with it.”
Those individuals, Smith said, may not be blameless — but by his estimates, they certainly did not commit any crimes, either.
“They took the word of somebody sometimes on facts when they should have asked some questions about that,” he said. “And they didn’t.”
The actions of King might constitute a “misuse of authority.” But Smith said those same actions do not rise to the level of “false arrests” and “criminal schemes.”
“There was no finding of theft or missing funds in any of the audits that were conducted by a professional CPA during this time period,” Smith said of the City of White’s accounting measures. “If nothing else, what the testimony showed to me in this case was that the persons handling the finances at the City of White really didn’t do a very good job of it — they were cashing checks for people and not keeping a very good record of that, there were what, $90,000-something in uncashed checks found out there a few years later?”
The key witness for the State during the trial was Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic auditor Robert Balsam.
“He testified that, in essence, what showed up on the daily transaction register didn’t match the amount of cash that was making it to the bank and that, at the same time during those weeks — sometimes on the same day — that David King was making a cash deposit himself,” Smith said. “That’s it.”
It might seem suspicious, Smith said.
“But grave suspicion will not carry the day when a court is considering a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he added.
Despite Tate’s assertions that no crimes were committed by King, Smith stated that he believes the defendant is anything but guiltless.
“There was a crime committed here, but it wasn’t charged,” he said. “There wasn’t any evidence that an oath was taken but I firmly believe that if that had been charged in this case, this court probably would’ve convicted Mr. King of violation of oath of office … the things that were going on in the court and the things that were going on out there on the roadside of the City of White were not in keeping with the Constitution, it was getting trampled on.”
Despite the not guilty verdict, Judge Smith said he hopes municipalities take “a good long look at the necessity of having a police force” in its wake.
“I think these types of situations are a breeding ground for corruption in many instances,” he said. “This was a tragic episode in the history of this city that I’m sure everybody would like to forget — I know I do.”