With the upcoming event receiving a bevy of donations, Adrienne Hughes is encouraging area residents to check out the Used-Book and Media Sale. Ongoing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2, the offering will be presented by the Friends of the Bartow County Library System at the Cartersville Public Library garage, 429 W. Main St., on the corner beside Main Street.
“As part of my duties, I sort all of the donations that are given to the library plus the donations from the library when they ‘weed’ our their selection, so I am privileged to see all of the selections,” said Hughes, coordinator of the Used-Book and Media Sale. “We have been very fortunate with the September book sale. Two local schools have either moved or refurbished their libraries and have donated many, many boxes of middle school level books. Both fiction and nonfiction with many copies of some of the most popular stories and authors.
“In addition to the ‘outside’ donations, the library as cleared many of their nonfiction books and fiction books to add to our selections. We have over 15 boxes of DVDs, giving us a wide selection to choose your favorite movies. I could not possibly give an amount of books to look over; but between the adult and children/tween selections, there are over 70 boxes of books and not counting the ones on the shelves already.”
Among the items that will be for sale, Hughes said, are Sherlock Holmes books, biographies, Western-themed literary works and novels penned by well-known authors, such as Danielle Steel and James Patterson.
“I encourage any and everyone to come out to this sale, as the many years that I have been working the sales — which has been over five years — I have never seen the vast amount of books available,” she said. “Again, especially for the children's picture/easy read books and tween chapter books. It would very difficult for anyone not to find at least one book they have been looking for.”
At the event, Friends’ members will be able to shop during the sale’s first hour from 9 to 10 a.m., and the general public will be admitted free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final hour will include a bag sale, where shoppers can purchase a $5 ‘Friends’ bag and fill it for an additional $5.
“The book sale supports the library, and our library system here in Bartow County is just amazing,” said Danielle Swanson, who became a Friends’ board member last October. “There are so many great programs and opportunities offered by the library in addition to the wonderful collections. It's so important to support the library to help others gain a love for reading.”
First and foremost, Swanson hopes those who attend the sale leave with “lots of books.”
“The sale is a really great time to find books and at such a cheap price — it's a great time to load up,” she said. “I really love seeing kids come through with a stack of books and being so excited to get home and read. I think we all remember the joy of books from childhood and reading fosters learning, but it's also pretty awesome to see grown-ups come through with that same passion and excitement for a book they found in the sale.
“We are always so excited for this quarterly event. Everyone works so hard and it's great to both raise funds for the library and share the joy of reading with others in our community.”
The sale’s proceeds will be donated to the Bartow County Library System in October. Last year, the Friends group generated $20,000.
“Currently, we have approximately 190 active members on roll,” Hughes said. “September is our membership renewal drive, so hope to have even more. The FOL’s purpose is to raise money to give to the library for events, giveaways and programs that the library provides to the public free of charge.
“Some of the programs are the Monthly Spice Kits that are given out. We sponsor the weekly Yoga Classes that are free to the public. Our fund also helps to pay for the prizes and books that were distributed to the children during the Summer Reading Program. This year, we also sponsored the Adult Summer Reading Program with the winner receiving an iPad.”
For more information about the Used-Book and Media Sale, visit https://bartowlibrary.org or view the library system’s Facebook page.