Members of the Cartersville-Bartow County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) policy committee discussed the funding outlook for various projects at a public meeting held on Aug. 2.
“Whenever we do a plan, there is this item called ‘fiscal restraints,’” said MPO Transportation Planner Tom Sills. “So we’ve got to identify which projects have funding at which year and try to determine if in fact we have the funds available to pay for those projects at the end of those budgeted years.”
The federal funding summary presented at the Aug. 2 meeting showcased projects included in both the MPO’s transportation improvement program (TIP) as well as its metropolitan transportation plan (MTP.)
“These various projects are very near to our hearts,” Sills commented. “Douthit Ferry, Highway 140, Old Alabama … we’re just trying to figure out which projects currently have funding available to them that will allow us to move forward with getting the projects done.”
The TIP schedule follows a year-by-year model running from 2024 through 2027, while the MTP schedule consists of “bands” of funding years.
The band for the 2024-2027 period, for example, predicts about $45 million in proposed project costs, with about $47 million in projected federal funding available to cover those expenditures.
That band carries with it a federal funding “excess” of about $2.2 million.
The subsequent four-year band, however, tells an entirely different story.
For 2028-2033, the MTP projects about $158 million in proposed expenditures — with only about $84 million penciled in for available federal funding dollars.
That $74 million funding deficit, Sills said, obviously puts the MPO in quite the quandary.
“We’re still trying to sort this thing out,” he said. “There’s some concern in the 2026 timeframe, we may have to shift some projects out … and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has indicated that they can’t shift the I-75 bridge over Cedar Creek Road.”
There are a lot of familiar projects included in the 2028-2033 band — among them, the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (priced at about $123 million) and the aforementioned Douthit Ferry Road widening project (tabbed at about $26 million.)
“The projects that the individual, local governments are most concerned with are listed in the plan,” Sills said. “This is a draft … it’s not at the point of getting a final list.”
Policy committee member Peter Olson, also administrator of Bartow County, suggested that the MPO take a cue from GDOT itself. Since that agency opted to split the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC) into two phases of construction, why couldn’t the MPO simply slice that $123 million projection in half and move the residual $61 million or so into the next funding band?
“Locally, the RCDC is more important than State Route 20 widening,” he said. “To the extent that’s soaking up $60 million, our discussion was to punt that down the road and get the RCDC going.”
Naturally, that led to a discussion about what Bartow County’s policy makers have to do to persuade GDOT to open up the checkbook.
“Based on what we’ve historically gotten, they’re smaller projects, so now we’ve got two big ones staring at us,” Olson said. “How do we convince y’all to give us bigger projected funding?”
In response, GDOT officials said that’s going to hinge on just how much inflation eats up the agency’s funding and whether or not certain grants get the green light.
There’s also a chance that other states could leave Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funding on the table that could, in turn, be reallocated towards local projects — but that’s still no guarantee that Bartow’s portion of the proverbial funding pie will increase.
The RCDC project, Sills said, is slated to begin construction in 2026.
“The first phase, which I understand will be Old Grassdale Road across the interstate,” he said. “And then the remainder of the corridor will be let, hopefully, by 2028 … they’re already buying the right of way for the entire corridor now.”
No official voting actions were taken on amendments to the TIP or MTP at the Aug. 2 meeting.
Nor did the policy committee vote on a proposed administrative modification to the TIP and MTP pertaining to a planned Emerson streetscape project.
Per GDOT documents, that roughly 0.6-mile project would consist of various pedestrian access and aesthetic enhancements along a stretch of Highway 293 wedged between Joe Frank Harris Parkway and Old Alabama Road.
The total project is tabbed at about $5.3 million, of which $4.5 million comes in the form of direct construction costs.
GDOT documents indicate the local cost for the project would run about $1.1 million — with federal dollars covering the remaining $4.6 million or so.
A considerable amount of the project costs would be financed via a federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
“The County and the City of Emerson have agreed to a memorandum of understanding on how to work with the funds,” Sills said. “The funds will flow through Bartow County … and Emerson will reimburse us for the local match.”
The policy committee did, however, vote to approve the MPO’s unified planning work program (UPWP) for the 2024 fiscal year.
“Based on the comments we received, primarily from GDOT, we did make some changes in the allocations of funding for the various elements,” Sills said. “We had a large chunk of funds set aside for contracts and grants — we were using that to monitor the existing projects we were having, but that’s not a planning function.”
At GDOT’s request, Sills said that funding has been shifted to more system monitoring.
“We added some into education,” he continued, “we added some to MPO administration.”
The total UPWP budget comes in at $196,13987. About $152,000 of the funding is derived from GDOT funding, while a little under $40,000 stems from local dollars.