Members of the Emerson City Council voted across the dais on Aug. 14 to set the municipality’s fiscal year 2024 millage rate at 3.745 mills.
“That millage rate is less than the FY ’23 millage rate of 3.837 mills,” Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett said. “The proposed millage rate of 3.745 is on a digest of $210 million and will produce $786,000 in taxes.”
That revenue amount, he said, will likely come in slightly lower after final property value appeals are in.
“But overall, it will be close to that $786,000,” he told council members.
Due to reassessments beefing up the digest numbers, McBurnett noted that the millage rate decrease nonetheless constitutes a technical tax increase.
“This is actually a rollback in the millage rate from last year,” said Emerson Mayor Donnie Bagwell.
At a hearing before the council meeting officially began, City of Emerson Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Bill Popham took to the podium.
“I think in the future budgets, if you’re going to increase taxes, people need to see something they’re paying their tax money for,” he said.
The only other public speaker at the third and final hearing prior to the millage rate vote was Phil Westbrook.
“Is there any money being spent on infrastructure or anything like that — like paving the streets?” he asked.
The short answer, McBurnett said, is yes.
From there, the council cast an unanimous vote to approve a multimodal project discretionary grant application related to the long-discussed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC.)
On hand to explain the nuances of the resolution was Tom Sills, transportation planner for the Cartersville-Bartow County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO.)
“We’re in the process of buying right of way and we find ourselves in a situation where, because of inflation and construction costs, we may be getting another delay in getting the project done,” he said. “So what we’re asking for tonight is for a resolution from the City in support of a joint application by Floyd County and Bartow County to seek some federal infrastructure grant monies to help get that project let.”
Councilman Jody Bishop, who did vote in favor of the measure, asked Sills the proverbial million dollar question — what did the City of Emerson have to do with it, exactly?
“It does have some impact on the economy for all of Bartow County,” Sills replied. “It connects to 411 where 411 now connects to 41 there at Mac Johnson Road … it basically connects to I-75 just a little north of the bridge that currently crosses Old Grassdale Road.”
The bulk of the council meeting revolved around plans for the proposed LakePoint Commerce Center.
“It’s approximately 65 acres on LakePoint Parkway north of the bridge, west of LakePoint Parkway, formerly known as Project B,” said Emerson Assistant City Manager Todd Heath.
The development, comprised of three industrial buildings, has a projected price tag of $80 million.
While the City of Emerson Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to approve the project’s site plan, the city council ultimately opted to table a decision on the matter until the applicant could provide more details.
Lisa Ward, a representative of Core5 Industrial Partners, delved into the specifics of the project at the public meeting.
“Back in February of 2022, this was the site plan that was approved under the current mixed use zoning, it was roughly an 800,000 square foot cross deck building,” Ward described the aforementioned — and now defunct — “Project B” proposal. “This is developed for regional distribution-type footprint … so lots of activity, lots of truck traffic associated with this type of development.”
The Core5 proposal, she said, would be far less intensive use of the property.
“This type of development is more geared towards 40,000 square foot users rather than bulk distribution,” Ward told council members. “This particular site plan, the three-building plan, will generate less overall traffic than the previous single building plan … we’ll have 30% less dock door positions, 21% less trailer parking positions, so it is a significant reduction in the amount of truck and trailer traffic.”
Ward was also present at an Aug. 10 planning and zoning commission meeting.
At that public hearing, she said the three buildings would fluctuate in size from 175,000 square feet up to 375,000 square feet.
“This property is currently generating roughly $3,200 a year in taxes,” she said. “Once we develop this park out and it is fully assessed, we will generate roughly $650,000 a year in annual revenue between the County and the City — roughly $82,000 will go to the City.”
Ward said that the development would create between 500 and 750 new jobs within the community.
“One of the great things about this in a mixed use type of zoning is that it will support housing and other restaurants, hotels, so that you create a more diversified and durable ecosystem for your business and your residents,” she said.
As of the Aug. 14 council meeting, Ward said no specific tenants were lined up for the proposed development.
“I agree with her 1,000% that this is better than what’s approved at that site now and I’m not at all opposed to it,” Bishop said. “But I don’t think the people driving past the city of Emerson, what they don't want to see is 50 dock doors from I-75 … and what I will never vote for is for LakePoint Parkway to look like Cass-White Road.”
The meeting concluded with current Emerson City Councilman Bo Jordan announcing his resignation from the council — and his bid to run for next mayor of Emerson.