Georgia Museums Inc. is currently taking part in the Blue Star Museums program. Established in December 2004, the Cartersville-based nonprofit operates four museums: Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum and Tellus Science Museum.
According to the GMI news release, “The participating museums will offer free admission for those currently serving in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as active duty and reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
"This opportunity is made possible through the Blue Star Museums program and its collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America. More than 2,000 museums across the country participate in Blue Star Museums program, which runs from now through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Participating museums include children’s museums, art museums, history and science museums, zoos and nature centers.”
To be admitted at no cost, the release noted visitors to the GMI museums will need to present a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card.
“It is our first year to participate in the program,” said Cathy Lee Eckert, GMI's chief operations officer. “One of our board members became aware of the program and said, ‘We should do this to show our appreciation for and support of active military members and their families.’
“Whether traveling or local, I hope they come and have an enjoyable experience.”
In all, GMI’s structures cover more than 350,000 square feet. Two of its venues — Bartow History Museum and the Booth Western Art Museum — are located in downtown Cartersville.
Bartow History Museum was established in the late 1980s and relocated its gift shop, and permanent and temporary exhibits to the 1869 Courthouse — 4 E. Church St. — in December 2010. The museum’s archives and research library was renamed the Mulinix Research Center during a dedication ceremony July 28, 2022, and now calls 1 N. Gilmer St. home.
The Booth opened in 2003 at 501 Museum Drive. The 120,000-square-foot venue became an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006 and offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery; Sculpture Court; a presidential gallery; the “Picturing America” photography gallery; and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.
GMI’s second Smithsonian affiliate is Tellus Science Museum, an expansion of the former Weinman Mineral Museum. The venue, which is situated at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville, became a Smithsonian affiliate during its opening year in 2009. In addition to the outdoor Czahor Solar System Trail, the 120,000-square-foot museum is comprised of four main galleries — Collins Family My Big Backyard, Millar Science in Motion, Weinman Mineral Gallery and the Fossil Gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium, solar house and an observatory.
The newest addition to GMI is the Savoy Automobile Museum, which opened in December 2021. The museum’s primary building at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville encompasses approximately 65,000 square feet and contains a 297-seat presentation theater; store; Great Hall; research library; café; and four exhibition galleries, three of which are dedicated to temporary displays.
“Hopefully, with four museums covering different focus areas, there is something for everyone,” Eckert said. “These active military members and their families can enjoy all of them. They are not limited to choosing just one museum to visit.
“I hope they escape their daily routine, learn something new and make positive family memories. I hope they feel honored and understand that we appreciate their service and their families’ sacrifices.”