As fall nears, Bartow County Health Department Nurse Manager Cyndi Carter is highlighting the importance of receiving an influenza vaccine. The department currently is administering flu shots by appointment or walk-in basis.
“Influenza is the most unpredictable of all the viral illnesses we deal with, so it’s difficult, if not impossible, to forecast,” Carter said. “We had an early, but not necessarily worse, flu season last year, where the flu really spiked in November as opposed to January/February like it usually does. So we may be a bit more likely to have an early flu season again this year just because the last flu season was pushed early, too.
“It might take another year or two for us to get back to the usual way of things. However, we really can’t characterize a flu season until we’re looking at it in the rearview mirror.”
The Bartow County Health Department currently is offering a quadrivalent flu vaccine for individuals 6 months and older and a high-dose quadrivalent for ages 65 and older.
According to the health department’s news release, “The quadrivalent vaccines are designed to protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses, and the high-dose vaccine is designed to help older adults have a stronger immune system response.”
Situated at 5355 Covenant Drive in Cartersville, the Bartow County Health Department is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The flu shots will cost $35 — $55 for high-dose quadrivalent — for those holding insurance not accepted by the Bartow County Health Department. Individuals without insurance or who are underinsured will be charged $20.
Numerous payment methods are approved, including cash, credit-or-debit card, Medicaid, Medicare, Amerigroup, Peach State CareSource, Ambetter, Aetna, and the majority of BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna and United Health Care plans.
“Our advice is and has always been to get the flu shot in September or October, before the start of the flu season, and the flu shot is designed to give protection throughout the season,” Carter said. “Getting a flu shot is the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting influenza. Even when the vaccine doesn't completely prevent the flu, it may lessen the severity of your illness. It also may lower the risk of serious complications and serious illness needing hospital stays.
“People at higher risk from flu are those 65 years and older; people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease; pregnant people; and children younger than 5 years, but especially those younger than 2 years old.”
The health department reported, at some point in September, it will start administering a new COVID vaccine to offer protection from the new EG.5 variant. Its news release also noted, “Later this fall, we’ll also be offering new RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccines for older adults and pregnant women, and, for infants, an antibody therapy, which is not a vaccine, to help protect against this common respiratory virus.”
“We hope these immunizations will head off another ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory illnesses, like … we saw last winter with flu, COVID and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” Carter said. “The coronavirus, flu and RSV are all likely to resurge this fall, but exactly when and how much damage they will do are unknown. That’s in part because the restrictions in place during the pandemic altered the seasonal patterns of these viruses.”
Further details can be obtained by calling the Bartow County Health Department at 770-382-1920 or visiting https://nwgapublichealth.org/counties/bartow.