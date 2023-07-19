A major Japanese probiotic beverage manufacturer has announced plans to invest in Bartow County.
The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp announced July 18 that Yakult U.S.A. intends to construct its second facility in the United States within the Highland 75 industrial park off Cass-White Road.
Carersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Director Melinda Lemmon said the proposed facility would be constructed within the jurisdiction of Bartow County.
"It is proposed to start with one building," she told The Daily Tribune News. "This is approximately a 350,000 square foot facility — we hope that they will continue to grow, they will have 52-plus acres to work on and grow on over time."
The proposed development carries an estimated $305 million price tag and is expected to bring more than 90 new jobs to the community.
“Yakult was created in 1935 and has more than 80 years of history,” Yakult U.S.A. President and CEO Yutaka Misumi is quoted in a press release statement. “The State of Georgia meets our business needs in terms of the climate for our production, the logistics for the product distribution and the positive support from the state and the county.”
Misumi indicates that the Bartow County facility will be the main supplier for the company’s eastern and central U.S. markets.
“We are pleased that we will provide more opportunities for our customers in the U.S. with the opening of this new location,” Misumi stated.
Lemmon said that construction on the facility is not likely to begin until next year, with operations at the site potentially kicking off in 2025.
“This investment by Yakult U.S.A. in metro Atlanta and Bartow County will contribute to the growth and diversity of our region,” the July 18 press release quotes Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Japanese companies have long been important players in metro Atlanta and we are grateful for the company’s commitment to our region.”
Yakult U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California.
“With a reliable logistics network that connects Georgia companies with markets across the world, we continue to attract world-class companies like Yakult U.S.A.,” Kemp is quoted in the press release announcements. “Northwest Georgia has seen incredible growth since I took office, creating more than 11,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the region.”
Yakult U.S.A., formed in 1990, opened its first U.S. facility in 2014.
“I’m excited to welcome Yakult to Highland 75, adding to the diversity of our industries as we continue to add quality jobs and investment,” Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor is quoted in the press release. “The decision to locate at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site shows again that speed to market in a pro-business community is the way we do business in Cartersville and Bartow County.”
Lemmon noted the Cartersville-Bartow County Joint Development Authority (JDA) approved a "standard tax abatement" for the project at a July 18 public meeting.
"You will be hearing about the same structures that other entities will be asked to sign off on in other public meetings in the next few weeks," she added. "Just as with other projects, this is not a financial guarantee of the project — when we talk about bonds for title, that is not a financing structure for the company itself, these are private dollars."
Discussions with the company about the Bartow County investment, Lemmon said, started in April 2022.
"The food sector has always been something that has been of interest to the community and of strategic importance, but it's not a very broad sector of our industry mix at the moment," Lemmon said. "Having that sector of the economy grow is very special for our community."