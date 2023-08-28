For the first time, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is being presented in Emerson. The offering, which spans three weekends, is taking place at LakePoint Sports’ Champions Center, also known as the LakePoint Indoor Pavilion.
“We have been tremendously pleased with the transformation of our Champions Center to host the Jehovah's Witness Convention,” said Erika Wyant, director of marketing for LakePoint and LakePoint Local. “With around 10,000 attendees each weekend traveling from all over the United States, the local and regional economic impact is significant.
“As the conference comes to a close each weekend, attendees have had the opportunity to explore the shopping, dining and attractions throughout Bartow County. Any time we have the chance to infuse our local community with a large influx of visitors, we jump at the opportunity, as we know how impactful and appreciated those tourism dollars are to our community.”
Situated at 261 Stars Way, the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center opened in 2016. Wyant shared the facility is a “popular choice” for many types of events, such as festivals, concerts, conventions, trade shows and religious gatherings.
“Our ability to host more than 6,100 guests at a time was a large deciding factor in being selected for this specific event,” she said. “Jehovah's Witness Regional Conventions are hosted all over the world, but in this particular instance we had a member who lives here locally that happened to visit the Champions Center for a sporting event.
“This member essentially took a recommendation of our facility to their council, which led to months of meeting and planning. The size of our facility, coupled with the easy accessibility, flexibility in layout accommodations, technological offerings and convenient location made it a perfect fit for their event needs.”
The 2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses kicked off Aug. 11 to 13, continued Aug. 18 to 20 and will conclude Sept. 1 to 3.
“The conventions held at LakePoint have been very beneficial for all of the attendees,” said Leonard Johnson, Jehovah’s Witnesses’ local spokesman. “We have been thrilled that they have been able to conveniently enjoy the program without distraction. Collaboration with the LakePoint staff has allowed all attendees to focus on and benefit from the presented program and leave each day refreshed and encouraged.”
As Wyant noted, Johnson shared the convention at LakePoint is drawing about 10,000 people each weekend.
“You will find the atmosphere is very loving and welcoming, which is typical for our conventions as we always invite the community to attend,” he said. “Before each convention, there is a special effort to invite the community by means of an invitation that provides details about the convention in their area. While many are from the Bartow/metro Atlanta area, attendees also come from Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina. The majority of attendees are Jehovah’s Witnesses.”
Starting at 9:20 a.m. each day, the convention’s sessions are free and open to the public. The theme for this year’s gathering is “Exercise Patience.”
“Patience is more relevant than ever,” Johnson said. “It’s fair to say that we’re less patient as a society, which has affected our quality of life in so many ways. Whether we’re driving, shopping, working or trying to get help at a store, impatience has led to stress, strained relationships and even tragedy.
“Learning to exercise patience can not only improve our lives. In some situations, exercising patience can save our lives. Each day of the program, aspects of patience are highlighted so that all of us can find something practical for ourselves to take home and apply.”
The convention highlights its theme, Johnson said, through a “three-day multifaceted program presented by means of talks, interviews and songs, along with over 70 videos and a feature video drama, which will help us all see how we can ‘exercise patience’ in various aspects of our life to benefit not only ourselves but also others within our family and community.”
Further details about the convention can be obtained online by visiting jw.org.
“As an organization, we’re known for our annual conventions and as one of the largest convention organizations in the world,” Johnson said. “This year alone, 2023, Jehovah’s Witnesses will host 708 conventions in 35 different languages.
“One of the highlights has been being back together in person after a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the opportunity to fellowship with old friends and make new friends. Also, seeing young and old getting baptized on Saturday. One example was a 70-year-old gentleman who happens to be visually impaired and was baptized this past Saturday [Aug. 19]. Seeing his joy afterward, you could do nothing but smile.”