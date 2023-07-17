Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Director Melinda Lemmon has no shortage of data to work with concerning workforce — and labor flow — trends in and out of the community.
However, she notes that there’s a pretty big caveat with those impressive stats-tracking tools; namely, the fact that up-to-date, post-COVID figures are a little hard to come by.
Fro example, the United States Census Bureau data service OnTheMap simply cuts off at the year 2020.
At that time, the number of individual who lived in Bartow but commuted outside of the county for employment stood at nearly 29,000 people.
“Now, there’s another number, 21,891,” she noted. “That’s the number of workers who live outside of Bartow, but drive into Bartow everyday to work.”
The number of Bartow residents who actually worked within the county — three years ago, anyway — was estimated at 12,452 people.
“At least these numbers give us a baseline,” Lemmon said. “Since the pandemic, it’s a pretty safe assumption that either the work from home movement or the work from home situation changes these numbers pretty drastically, especially in certain occupations.”
Granted, Lemmon said certain sectors — such as health care and manufacturing — haven’t been as impacted by some of the aforementioned post-COVID trends.
“Those categories, we have to be hands on,” she said. “I still think those individuals are still commuting.”
Lemmon said she’s definitely seeing a “return to work” shift in Bartow’s micro-economy from mid-2022 onward.
“If we were in metro Atlanta we would be having a slightly different conversation because that’s so office-heavy,” she said. “We’re starting to see even more situations with shared office space with common areas that people can go into.”
Then there’s the County’s warehouses and distribution centers.
“This was an important market around 2018, 2019,” she said. “It’s also around the same timeframe that the Appalachian Regional Port went in Murray County, a short drive up the road. So there were some drivers for logistics and supply chain in our community, metro Atlanta was beginning to run out of real estate.”
Post-pandemic, Lemmon said there was even greater pressure on manufacturers to “restore” in the United States.
“And also, to stock up on parts that they needed just in case there was a supply chain disruption,” she said. “I remember some key conversations we had with our Tier I automotive suppliers where they were pressures to not only have a three-day supply … all of a sudden, they were forced to have an eight-day supply.”
That, she said, creates an even greater need for logistics investments — a sector of the economy that has no doubt been hit hard by the triple burden of inflation, rising interest rate and increases in material costs.
“The pressures of the last six months, I think, have shifted the market,” Lemmon added. “But the announcements that have been made — not just in Bartow but the northwest Georgia region and the outskirts of metro Atlanta, south of us – that’s an opportunity. So I think there’s some cautious optimism going forward, but we’re really going to have to watch what goes on in the national economy and the ability to borrow money.”
Needless to say, Bartow County has had no shortage of massive economic development announcements over the past year or so — including a pair of multi-billon green energy projects proposed by Korean multinationals QCells and SK On.
Naturally, that raises the question: is it workforce drawing companies to the area, or vice versa?
“I think it’s both,” Lemmon said. “I do think it’s very important to tap into the labor pool and that’s always the first series of questions that we get … it’s a huge driver and the fact that we had residential housing stock, I think, has been noticed by these companies and has