By a 4-1 vote, members of the City of Emerson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for the proposed LakePoint Commerce Center development at an Aug. 10 public meeting.
Commissioner Michelle Dover cast the lone vote against the item. A preceding motion to table the matter failed by a 3-2 margin.
“It’s three industrial buildings that would be located on LakePoint Parkway,” said Emerson Assistant City Manager Todd Heath. “This previously had been referred to as ‘Project B’ — this is most certainly not ‘Project A,’ it has nothing to do with the Amazon property to the north, it’s a separate project entirely.”
Heath noted that the developers of the LakePoint Commerce Center site is Core5 Industrial Partners.
Representing the company at the public hearing was Lisa Ward, a senior vice president and managing director for Core5.
She said the site would cover about 65 acres on the northern campus of LakePoint Sporting Community.
“It will be a very high-quality business service center development,” she said. “There are three smaller buildings ranging in size from 175,000 square feet up to about 375,000 square feet — these buildings are geared to users looking for local distribution.”
Ward said the proposed development is expected to generate about 1,266 daily trips.
“To put that in perspective, that’s less trips than a 3,000 square foot fast food restaurant such as Arby’s,” she said. “Given the square footage, it’s actually a very low generator of traffic and based on our traffic pattern counts and study, roughly 67% of the traffic will be passenger vehicles.”
She said about 55% of the traffic generated by the development is expected to come from exit 283.
“We aren’t coming in asking for any variances, we’ll meet all the ordinance requirements of the city,” Ward said. “This will be around an $80 million investment … this property is currently generating roughly $3,200 a year in taxes. Once we develop this park out and it is fully assessed, we will generate roughly $650,000 a year in annual revenue between the County and the City — roughly $82,000 will go to the City.”
Over the course of 10 years, Ward said the project would generate “close to $7 million” in tax revenues.
Furthermore, she said the proposed development would bring between 500 to 750 new jobs to the community at full buildout.
“The jobs will, in turn, generate additional demand for support services — restaurants, hotels,” she said. “Creating a durable economic system for the business area.”
Ward said the buildings will be constructed to house multiple tenants.
“They’re designed to break into spaces as small as roughly 40,000 square feet,” she said. “One we close on the property and develop it out, it will take roughly 15 months to deliver the building, so it’s a little early for us to have tenants lined up — but we’ve been very successful in pre-leasing a lot of product, particularly in this cycle.”
The vacancy rate along the Interstate 75 near the southern Bartow corridor, she said, is hovering around 2.2%.
“So there is still significant demand and not a lot of supply,” she stated.
The smallest of the three buildings, she said, would likely have clear height of 32 feet while the largest would likely have a clear height of 36 feet.
“So we will be within the zoning regulations,” Ward said.
Heath reminded the commissioners that they were tasked with determining whether or not the proposed development is “consistent with the intent” of the MU-2 zoning district.
“And one of the permitted uses is for industrial,” he said. “This just gives you the ability to either have a particular need to implement some requirement that’s available or if for some reason it was a very wild proposition of industrial use, then obviously you could say ‘I don’t think that really meets the intent.’”
Commissioner Jaretta Shaw wasn’t afraid to air her thoughts at the public hearing — with a few talking points directed towards LakePoint Sporting Community President and CEO Mark O’Brien, who was in attendance at the meeting.
“Every time you come before us, we’re not talking about LakePoint,” she said. “It is usually an industrial site that is going to increase vehicular traffic rather than decrease it and it is not encouraging residential uses.”
Shaw said she’s been a long-term advocate for LakePoint — but she couldn’t help but be disappointed.
“I’m a little bit over the light industrial development in my city,” she said. “And I would like LakePoint Sports to be a partner with the youth here in the city and the schools here and the environment and community here — and what you’re bringing to us does the opposite of that.”
O’Brien stepped to the podium to address Shaw’s concerns.
“Since 2019 when I joined the organization, we have been working tirelessly to embrace the community and work more closely, not only with the City of Emerson but all of Bartow County,” he said. “LakePoint was great in driving tourism but there wasn’t an outreach into the community — so we actually created a platform that we execute today called ‘LakePoint Local.’”
That outreach, he said, includes discounts for camps and clinics and scholarship opportunities.
He also said that LakePoint Sports provides Bartow County access to the Champions Center indoor pavilion “at no cost” for league night activities.
“Because we want to embrace and be part of this community,” O’Brien said. “And do more with our school districts, both Bartow County Schools and Cartersville, as well as the other surrounding school districts.”
As for subsequent developments on the campus of LakePoint Sports, O’Brien said he continues to work closely with the City of Emerson and Bartow County on potential opportunities.
“Oftentimes we’re not at liberty to go into great detail until they’re under contract,” he said. “And even then we have to be very sensitive to that process … we are very transparent in terms of the pipeline, what we’re working towards to drive more residential, more retail, in particular.”