A long-running legal dispute involving several LakePoint Sporting Community affiliates and the Internal Revenue Service took another turn on Aug. 22, as United States Tax Court Judge Christian Weiler ordered the IRS to divulge details on purported “backdating” by a revenue agent (RA) ahead of a scheduled October trial.
The case, which pits LakePoint Land II, LLC and LakePoint Land Group, LLC against the commissioner of the IRS, stems from an examination of partnership tax returns — some of which date back to 2013 — by Pamela Stafford.
“Between May 2015 and May 2016, RA Stafford corresponded with a representative of LakePoint,” A March 23, 2023 order signed by Judge Weiler recounts the substance of the matter. “The objective of the correspondence between the parties was to review proposed adjustments and penalties and to potentially reach a resolution of the audit. In the correspondence, LakePoint’s representatives requested RA Stafford to provide a respondent’s determination of penalties.”
A March 27, 2017, final partnership administrative adjustment (FPAA) assessed LakePoint fines for “gross valuation misstatement,” “substantial understatement of income tax” and “negligence or disregard of rules or regulations.”
The penalties sought by the IRS were the maximum permitted — $15.2 million in fines.
In response, LakePoint contends that an “initial determination to assert any penalty” was not approved in writing.
“The petitioner also contends that RA Catherine C. Brooks’ method of approval of penalties, the timeline of those approvals and RA Brooks’ discretion to withhold approval, among other contentions, raises genuine disputes of material facts precluding summary judgement,” Weiler wrote. “Finally, the petitioner contends it has not had the opportunity to conduct depositions of RA Stafford and RA Brooks and therefore, the court should not rule on the relief sought.”
In a mammoth, 200-page-plus response to a motion to impose sanctions dated June 23, 2023, the petitioners accuse the IRS of “submitting a false declaration and a backdated document to the court” and “seeking to commit a fraud on this court.”
In that document, Weiler indicates that the IRS’ responses “admittedly fall short of the level of excellence and professionalism that the court has a right to expect,” but did not “rise to the level of fraud or bad faith, as suggested by the petitioner, and do not warrant the imposition of any sanctions — much less the extraordinary sanction of determining that the respondent did not timely approve the assertion of the subject penalties.”
In an April 18, 2023 motion, LakePoint’s legal counsel requested the U.S. Tax Court vacate an earlier court order granting the IRS a partial summary judgment and require the IRS to compensate the petitioners for “reasonable expenses, including attorney’s fees, it has incurred as a result of the respondent’s misconduct.”
Per that document, the respondent’s motion was based “on a penalty consideration lead sheet that was backdated by the supervisor who purportedly approved the respondent’s assertion of penalties in the case.”
Furthermore, the petitioners accuse legal counsel for the respondents “failed to promptly inform the court” when its counsel “knew or should have known that the respondents’ position depended on a backdated document.”
The Aug. 22 order requires the IRS to issue a “forthright and comprehensive response” to the petitioners’ request to “identify by name and total all IRS personnel — including without limitation, all members of the Office of Chief Counsel who became aware of any misstatement.”
The respondents initially told the court that it would be “impossible” to provide specific dates related to the matter.
“To the extent respondent asserts that the requested information does not exist or cannot be secured, he must certify that he made a reasonable search and/or request for the information and that, to the best of his knowledge, the response is complete,” Weiler stated. “Moreover, if the respondent determines that he is not able to produce the requested information on the basis of a claimed privilege, he must provide the court with a detailed privilege log.”
Per the order, the respondents are required to have “supplemental or amended answers” served on or before Sept. 8, 2023.