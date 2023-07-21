The Bartow County Planning Commission probably won’t have a long evening on July 24.
The monthly gathering of the board — set for 6 p.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville — consists of just one agenda item; a series of County zoning and animal control text amendments.
Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne said the marquee attraction, so to speak, pertains to a proposed change to the County’s regulations on livestock.
“One of the big items that has been discussed with citizen input has been livestock animals, specific to hens,” he said, “with the idea that if somebody has an acre or more but not two acres or more … having hens only would be a reasonable request.”
The proposed text amendment would be applicable to single-family residential properties within the County’s A-1 agriculture, R-1 residential and RE-1 rural estate districts.
If the amendment takes affect, the hens would have to be maintained in enclosures that are at least 25 feet away from any bordering property lines.
As proposed, the amendment would limit residences to no more than eight hens per location — with roosters explicitly prohibited under the amendments.
“The keeping of hens supports a local, sustainable food system by providing an affordable, nutritious source of fresh eggs,” the proposed text amendment reads. “However, at no time shall hens on such a small lot become a nuisance — hens shall not be allowed to roam/range on the private property of nearby residences.”
Another topic addressed by the proposed text amendments, Osborne said, revolves around non-conforming uses.
“We have some businesses that are operating as grandfathered, legal non-conforming uses, they’ve been operating for decades before the County got zoning,” he said. “That continuation of grandfathered or legal non-conforming uses is sometimes a very good, legitimate business and there are some cases where requiring today’s standards of — say, commercial zoning — may not make the most sense in an area if almost all of the properties around there are zoned agriculture or residential.”
In particular, the proposed amendment zeroes in on agri-business and agri-tourism.
“There continue to be A-1 zoned properties that would like to have agricultural operations similar to strawberry patch U-pick-em, blueberry patch U-pick-em, pumpkin patch, hayrides, tree farms and horse operations,” County documents read. “Note that similar agricultural uses are allowed with significant size structures in Floyd County, Cherokee County, Gordon County, Pickens County, White County and others.”
In short, that prompted a proposed conditional use category within A-1 zoning for “agricultural large-scale retail sales.”
The proposed agricultural text amendment would expand permitted retail sales at such locations — “provided that space necessary for the parking or customers’ vehicles shall be provided off the public rights of way” and that any structure constructed at the sites “shall not exceed 1,500 square feet and must be at least 50 feet from all property lines.”
The caveat is that at least 25% of the items sold at the site must be agricultural products that are actually grown at the property.
“Up to 75% of the items may be items associated with the sale of agricultural products or agricultural products grown elsewhere,” County documents read.
Another prerequisite for the conditional use permit is the size of the tract. Under the proposed text amendment, only A-1 zoned parcels measuring 10 acres or larger are eligible.
“The applicant must present a concept site plan for review by County department representatives prior to a zoning case showing the location of the building, access and parking, which shall become a zoning condition if the conditional use is approved,” County documents read. “The development must conform to Bartow County development regulations for non-residential uses in terms of parking, stormwater and other matters as set forth therein.”
The sweeping series of proposed text amendments also includes a major revisions to the County’s ordinances pertaining to home occupations.
“That’s been such a changing trend in the last few years, where so many people either own their own small business or work for a company where, in either case, they are working from home,” Osborne said. “So the intention of staff is to not have home occupations not be a nuisance but at the same time recognize that there’s a lot of demand and it’s a reasonable request for folks to be able to have legitimate home occupations that are licensed.”
Those changes, Osborne said, come with some “reasonable limitations” attached.
“Like maybe having them and one additional employee,” he said. “And then still keeping the intent of having just a small portion of their home be used for the home business.”
Under the proposed text amendments, Osborne said those who work from home or operate home businesses could use accessory structures for storage — but not for commercial activities, “such as metal sheet fabrication or something like that.”
Under the proposed text amendment, the types of permissible home businesses would include operations like offie uses, studios, online retail sales and in-home childcare — with a maximum cap of six children.
Among the lengthy list of economic activities not permitted under the text revisions include medical care, automobile services and massage therapy.
The text amendment proposals also includes a few changes to the County’s parking requirements.
“It doesn’t make sense when there is more shared parking and the market demand, a lot of times, sets the number of parking spaces that a development is going to have, whether it be a multifamily development or something different,” Osborne said. “Our development regulations that engineering handles is the reverse, the standard there is there are no minimums but there are maximum parking requirements … so there’s proposed changes to the zoning ordinance to be a little more in line with the development regulations.”
Osborne said that some planning commission members have indicated that they would like to see higher standards in place for the exterior aesthetics of new commercial buildings within the county.
“Right now, the County requires three sides to be non-metal, and that would just be revised to require all four sides to be non-metal,” he said.
Other proposed text amendments, Osborne said, would clarify existing code enforcement standards.
“Right now, the County does not allow folks to live everyday living in a variety of things — a tent, a camper, a boat, a shipping container, a storage building, a tiny house product,” he said. “It would just be slightly revised for improved implementation, and that’s something that our code enforcement staff gave us certain input into.”
The proposed amendments also include steeper fees for code enforcement violations. With those revisions in effect, violators could stare down County fines as costly as $800 for third or subsequent infractions.
“It’s been many years since the fines schedule for violations has been revised,” Osborne said. “The first violation right now is $250 and it would be revised to $350 … it’s just increasing them for the first time in several years to keep up with inflation and being comparable to other north Georgia counties.”