The Advanced Placement Scholar Roster includes the names of more than 250 local high school students. Both Cartersville City Schools and Bartow County School System posted record highs for their total number of recognized scholars.
For Bartow County School System, 193 youth won 236 awards.
“I am more than pleased with the hard work and dedication the schools and teachers have put in to see such amazing results,” said Paula Camp, director of BCSS' Advanced Learning, STEM and Gifted programs. “Bartow continues to reach new levels in improving instructional practices by focusing on the right work. The right work supports learning, collaboration and results.”
The AP Scholar list was announced recently by the College Board, a nonprofit established in 1900 to extend access and help students prepare for higher education.
According to the BCSS news release, “College Board’s AP program provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP exams administered in high schools.
“College Board recognizes three levels of achievement based on student performance and AP exams. The highest level of academic honor is AP Scholar with Distinction, followed by AP Scholar with Honor and AP Scholar. College Board also recognizes students who complete the AP Capstone Diploma Program and earn an AP Seminar and Research Certificate.”
BCSS featured 36 students earning the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, where they posted an average score of 3.5 or higher on every AP exam and 3 or greater on at least five of their assessments.
The students include Madison Abernathy (Adairsville High ’24), Lilith Affolder (AHS ’25), Ella Baker (AHS ’24), Peyton Bowen (AHS ’25), Emma Higueras (AHS ’24), Braden Mathis (AHS ’25), Annie McCormick (AHS ’23), Caroline O’Kelley (AHS ’25), Braden Potter (AHS ’24), Skyla Rowland (AHS ’25), Callie Viktora (AHS ’24), Scarlett Hale (Cass High ’24), Zachary McKnight (CHS ’23), Weston Mohr (CHS ’25), Cindy Muniz (CHS ’25), Sydney Orr (CHS ’23), Gabriel Self (CHS ’24), Kylie Agan (Woodland High ’24), Jenna Bassler (WHS ’23), Bradley Benners (WHS ’24), Keeghan Bevars (WHS ’25), Kameron Chappell (WHS ’23), Aiden Cornette (WHS ’23), David Drennan (WHS ’23), Adam Edens (WHS ’23), Jorden Edens (WHS ’24), Jolie Fannin (WHS ’23), Hannah Godfrey (WHS ’23), Jordy Gonzalez (WHS ’25), Knox Koontz (WHS ’24), Kathryn Kovacic (WHS ’24), Delaney Matthews (WHS ‘24), Joseph Parker (WHS ’23), Gracie Williams (WHS ’24) and Hannah Willoughby (WHS ’25).
“The number of students that participate in the AP program in our schools continues to increase exponentially, while our students also grow in producing scores at scholarly levels,” Camp said. “We continue to strengthen the pipeline of students that are demonstrating AP potential in course work that outlines post-secondary success as well as success in the areas in need in our community and state workforce.
“Lastly, we are producing populations of students that are increasingly adding to the success rate of college and career readiness within their first year of college and careers. With an emphasis on continued collaboration and rigorous course work, we hope to see even more AP scholars and awards at all levels.”
At Cartersville City Schools, there were 68 highlighted students — 16 AP Scholar with Distinction, 11 AP Scholar with Honor and 41 AP Scholar. The district’s records show the overall number is increasing, with 31 in 2019, 36 in 2020, 59 in 2021 and 57 in 2022.
“To my knowledge, 68 AP scholars is the most that Cartersville High School has ever had,” said Mindy Surrett, advanced placement coordinator for Cartersville High. “We have seen a steady increase in the number of students taking 3 or more AP courses and consequently taking 3 or more AP exams over the course of their high school careers.
“I think that students have a huge assortment of AP courses to choose from at CHS. Students have the luxury of being able to take several courses in the same field of study and earn college credit for scoring a 3 or better on the AP exam for each course.”
Cartersville City Schools’ AP Scholars of Distinction are Katherine Bowen (CHS ’25), Lollie A. Dawson (CHS ’24), Meredith M. Gaines (CHS ’24), Jake H. Hall (CHS ’24), Sahaj M. Patel (CHS ’24), Michael A. Wells (CHS ’24), Tom L. Bowen (CHS ’23), Ethan Eastin (CHS ’23), Paul Hyman (CHS ’23), Emily G. Ireland (CHS ’23), Molly E. Manring (CHS ’23), Emily R. Morris (CHS ’23), Grey N. Olson (CHS ’23), Amann D. Patel (CHS ’23), Bryan J. Thomas (CHS ’23) and Xinyi Xu (CHS ’23).
“As you can see from Cartersville High School’s historical data, the number of AP scholars has been trending upward each year,” Surrett said. “I believe this trend is due to our increase in AP courses over time. More students have the opportunity to enroll in an AP course that suits their interests.
“When students are interested in the content being presented, students absorb and retain the information. I am very pleased with the number of our students who have qualified as an AP scholar.”