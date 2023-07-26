The Trump v. Willis case — however tenuous — does have a link to Bartow County.
In particular, Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith.
On July 20, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville issued an order recusing all Fulton County Superior Court judges from hearing the case.
“Pursuant to the procedures outlined in Uniform Superior Court Rule 25.7 and the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia’s Opinion No. 220, the matter is hereby assigned to the Seventh Judicial Administrative District ‘for the appointment of a judge who is not a member of the district’ to preside over the case,” Judge Glanville’s order reads.
Enter Judge Smith — the administrative judge of the aforementioned Seventh Judicial Administrative District.
“I have appointed a judge to hear that Trump case,” he told The Daily Tribune News. “And the judge is Stephen Schuster, he is a senior judge from Cobb County — and he is going to Fulton County to hear that case.”
The Seventh Judicial Administrative District covers eight different judicial circuits in Georgia, encompassing 14 separate counties, including Bartow, Cobb, Gordon and Floyd.
Smith filed the order on July 24.
“Senior judges can pretty much hear things all over the place, they have a designation to sit for judges on special assigned cases,” he said. “As a senior judge, he’s not really bound jurisdictionally, he can go anywhere.”
Earlier this month, plaintiff Donald Trump filed a petition to the Supreme Court of Georgia seeking the disqualification of Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Fani Willis and Atlanta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.
“The circumstances involve the Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigation into the 2020 election, in whose crosshairs the district attorney has placed the petitioner,” the filing reads. “The injuries include reputational harm to the petitioner as he seeks his party’s nomination for the presidency of the United States via a flagrant disregard for and violation of his fundamental constitutional rights.”
The Georgia Supreme Court published an order in response to the petition on July 17, with all justices concurring.
“With regard to the petitioner’s request to disqualify Willis from representing any party in any and all proceedings involving him, we note only that the petitioner has not presented in his original petition either the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’ disqualification by this court at this time on the record,” the order reads. “For these additional reasons, the petitioner has not shown that this case presented one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked and, therefore, the petition is dismissed.”
Smith said he believes the case was better suited for a senior judge than a judge actively sitting on a bench within the judicial administrative district.
“This case might take a while,” he said. “It could be one hearing, it could be a long hearing, it could be several hearings … I thought it was important to give this to somebody who does not carry an active caseload.”
Before deciding on Schuster, Smith said he discussed his options with Seventh Judicial Administrative District Lynn Ansley.
“We had kicked around a couple of names,” he said. “I think he’s handled some high-profile matters before … I think he’s very qualified, he’s very patient and I don’t think the complexity of this would be anything he couldn’t handle.”
Despite the enormity of the matter and the highly-recognizable names involved, Smith said he approached the case no different than any other that comes before him.
“I know it does have some implications, it could have some very far-reaching implications,” he said. “We try to treat everybody’s case with the importance that they deserve and there are definitely higher profile cases than others — but in the end, this is a hearing and it’s a case just like the hundreds of others that we have. As important as it is to the onlooker, it’s important to the parties — so I didn’t dwell on that too much, I just tried to make the best decision about who I thought who would do a good job on the case.”
Smith said that he received no correspondence from Glanville before the order was published. As for why Glanville selected the Seventh Judicial Administrative District to address the matter, Smith said he was not entirely sure.
“Judge Glanville could have picked from any number of different districts,” he said. “I think, probably, some considerations, closeness was probably one of the things they considered — you don’t want to, perhaps, assign this case to the district in Savannah or something like that, because then the litigants would have to travel a lot more.”