Bartow County School System and Cartersville City Schools are receiving essential funding from the Georgia Department of Education to help screen students for dyslexia. The recommendation to award $3.5 million to Georgia’s school districts was approved by the State Board of Education in June.
According to a GaDOE news release, “Every Local Educational Authority (LEA) – each school district and state charter school – will receive funding based on the number of K-3 students they enroll. LEAs will use the funds to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia in the early grades, allowing them to identify those students for support.
“… Senate Bill 48, signed into law in 2019, requires that local school systems — beginning with the 2024-2025 school year — screen all students in kindergarten and grades 1-3 for characteristics of dyslexia. Funding was provided by the General Assembly to assist with the costs of this screening requirement.”
Districts will be able to use the funds to acquire and apply tools approved by the State Board of Education. The board’s list of Qualified Dyslexia Screening Tools features 15 vendors offering screening components, such as phonological awareness and phonemic awareness; sound symbol recognition; alphabet knowledge; decoding skills; encoding skills; rapid naming; accuracy of word reading on grade-level text; and sight word reading efficiency skills.
“As a system, we are excited that we will be allotted this money to be proactive in identifying students who demonstrate characteristics of dyslexia early in their educational careers,” said Jennifer Mauldin, BCSS’ elementary instructional support specialist. “Dyslexia often affects a person’s ability to read, spell, write and speak. They struggle connecting the letters they see to the sounds those letters make. Oftentimes, it takes them longer to learn to read. Gov. Kemp signed Senate Bill 48 into law, providing identification of and support for students in kindergarten through third grade with characteristics of dyslexia, knowing that an early diagnosis is key to becoming a successful reader. Through this grant, each district will receive funds based on student enrollment in grades K-3.
“For our school system, this grant will help assist educators in teaching students with characteristics of dyslexia by providing early intervention supports as early as kindergarten. Understanding students’ specific reading difficulties at an early age will help our teachers identify specific instructional practices and interventions to use when teaching students important phonological awareness and phonics skills.”
Mauldin noted the grant also will supply needed funds to implement and select a screener.
“By giving our system the flexibility to purchase a screener option that bests meets the needs of our teachers and students, it will more effectively identify students’ needs based on data,” she said. “Prior to the details of this grant, our BCSS Literacy Committee had taken a proactive approach by researching characteristics of dyslexia, evidence-based instructional strategies and options of screeners.
“The research learned has been gathered and shared with teachers to ensure information is clear and consistent within our school system before the law is set to take place. This proactive approach has enabled us to better prepare veteran teachers as well as new teachers to be better equipped to teach students who might show these characteristics.”
Mauldin shared the amount BCSS will receive is $28,480.
“The funds will be used to possibly purchase an additional component of the MAP (Measures of Academic Performance) assessment that we currently use to measure student achievement and growth,” she said. “Teachers and students are already familiar with the assessment therefore this supplemental piece will be a natural fit and provide even more specific data. The state has provided a list of approved screeners. As a PLC district, we will analyze the research, make a recommendation from that research and allow the Guiding Coalition to reach consensus on the specific screener the system will use.
“The money will also go toward additional professional learning for teachers to support Tier 1 instruction with strategies proven effective when teaching students with dyslexia. Our instructional lead teachers, reading specialists/interventionists and learning support specialists will receive additional professional learning that will allow them to serve as further support at the building level. As more information on the specific guidelines of the grant are received, it will aid the system in specific purchases.”
Like Mauldin, CCS Associate Superintendent Audra Saunders shared her school system is “pleased with all supports provided by GaDOE around dyslexia.” The GaDOE awarded Cartersville City Schools $8,364.
“Funding for required screeners will be beneficial to our district because if not provided, we would have had to figure out where the money would come from and potentially cut from other places,” Saunders said. “A screener alone cannot identify dyslexia. The use of a screener can indicate that further individualized assessment is needed.
“... Screening for all K to 3 students for characteristics of dyslexia must occur by the ’24-’25 school year," Saunders said. "Our intent is to select and implement a screener during the ’23-’24 school year using the provided funding.”
Underscoring the importance of early detection, Saunders shared the impact of dyslexia can be “profound” on students’ reading and writing abilities.
“Without these invaluable language skills, students with dyslexia can experience lifelong educational, social and economic problems,” she said. “Interventions administered after third grade are far less effective so early detection is critical to the student’s future success.
“We have not historically tracked data specifically on students with dyslexia or dyslexic tendencies. However, we currently serve many students diagnosed with dyslexia or that exhibit characteristics of dyslexia in a variety of ways. Individualized plans are written for each student to ensure their level of need is met, whether that be through an intervention process, 504 plan or IEP. Cartersville City Schools has been proactive in the dyslexic screening process. We have actively used dyslexic screeners with identified students and have provided training for classroom teachers on how to identify and provide accommodations for students that exhibit characteristics of dyslexia. This training is ongoing.”
Echoing Saunders’ comments, Mauldin emphasized the importance of students being screened early for dyslexia, thus helping health care professionals to later deliver a medical diagnosis.
“Dyslexia may affect learners in different ways,” Mauldin said. “It can impact learning when students struggle to decode words, which can then lead to poor word recognition. This may cause a lower reading fluency rate and impact their ability to comprehend text. Later, this can interfere with vocabulary and building background knowledge.
“It is important to offer an early diagnosis because early assessment and intervention results in the best outcomes. When screening and detecting characteristics in students in their early years, they can reach their full academic potential. Without early recognition, students can experience lifelong educational challenges.”