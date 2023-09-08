(Statistical information includes what teams have posted on their individual MaxPreps websites)
Local volleyball teams went into the week trying to end losing streaks and improve their overall and region records as teams entered the second month of the season.
The Carterville Lady Canes started September with a 12-8 record and also tried to end a two-game losing streak.
The Lady Canes were trying to shake off losses to North Paulding and Kennesaw Mountain.
Both those matches went three sets with Cartersville losing 2-1.
Cartersville’s Ailee England went into this week’s action with 129 kills, including eight against Kennesaw Mountain. Teammate Addison Marisko started the week with 104 kills, including 11 against Kennesaw Mountain.
Holly Dufrene leads the team with 35 blocks. Marisko came into the week with 34 blocks.
Serving has been an important weapon for the Lady Canes.
The squad came into the week with 135 aces as a team. McKenzie Wilkie has been one of the top servers for Cartersville with 35 aces.
Cass: The Lady Colonials went into this week's action with a 2-13 record.
According to MaxPreps, Jada Zimmerman entered the week with 84 kills. Cadiece Woolridge has 246 digs.
Zimmerman and Carson Brannon have 35 aces each.
Cass has posted victories against Heard County and LaGrange and was scheduled to play Sonoraville on Thursday.
Woodland: The goal for the Lady Wildcats this week was breaking a five-game losing streak.
According to MaxPreps, the Lady Wildcats entered the month with a 4-12 record.
Woodland ended its losing streak with a 2-0 win over Gaylesville from Alabama.
The Lady Wildcats swept their guests from across the state line 25-15, 25-16.
Adairsville: The Lady Tigers came into the week with a 3-7 record.
The squad lost two out of its last three games, including Rockmart (2-1), Dalton (2-0) and Coahulla Creek (2-0).
The Lady Tigers earned a victory against Temple in a battle of Lady Tigers.
Adairsville won the match against Temple 25-19, 25-23.