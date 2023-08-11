Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor approved contracts for both phases of planned Cass-Pine Log water main improvements at an Aug. 9 public meeting.
“It started off as one project, we applied for American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funding from the governor’s office,” said Bartow County Water Department Director Lamont Kiser. “Phase one, we received two bids and we are asking to award the contract to K.M. Davis.”
That contract amount, he said, comes in at about $2.7 million.
“They are a contractor that we are very familiar with, they are currently working with us on Old Alabama Road,” Kiser said. “We’re replacing an eight-inch PVC line with 12-inch, so we’re upgrading, we’re increasing our resiliency for the system.”
K.M. Davis likewise received a contract for phase two improvements.
That low bid came in at $3.3 million. The highest bid, Kiser said, was around $4.7 million.
“That runs from Spring Place Road all the way to Highway 140,” Taylor noted. “I understand it’s one of the oldest lines in the water system.”
A sewer development agreement between Pulte Homes and the Bartow County government was also approved at the Aug. 9 public meeting.
“Just a little over four years ago, the Bartow County Water Department completed phase one of a sewer improvement project,” said Kiser. “We have been working through phase two, which will take it from [Hamilton Crossing Park] across 293 and around through a couple of new neighborhoods — what this will do is eliminate the need for a new lift station, it will also eliminate the use of three existing lift stations once it’s completed.”
Kiser said he did not have estimates for the joint sewer project as of early August. He asked Taylor to approve the request subject to a departmental review of the official project costs.
“In the spirit of efficiency and cooperation, we’re asking for this development agreement with Pulte to be done,” he continued. “There is a sewer portion that they need and obviously, there is a sewer portion that we need and they need to tie into that.”
Elsewhere at the public meeting, Taylor approved a request to remove a portion of Ezell Road from the Bartow County Road system and accepted revisions to the State highway system pertaining to the State Route 20 connector.
A request to convert a stretch of Saggus Road into a one-way road also received Taylor’s approval, as did appraisal and acquisition services related to a planned Burnt Hickory Road/Sugar Valley Road intersection project.
Taylor also approved a request to apply for federal funding for the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC) project.
“We have preliminary engineering done, the right of way is underway, there’s a shortfall with the construction dollars,” said Cartersville-Bartow Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Planner Tom Sills.