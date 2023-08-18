A Cartersville Police Department (CPD) report indicates that a 28-year-old man was arrested at Cartersville Elementary School on Aug. 10.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) data, Adeyami Hayes, of Cartersville, has been charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer — two misdemeanor-level offenses.
In a field case report, a school resource officer indicates that he was paged to the school’s bus rider line that morning.
“I walked out to the entrance and observed a male walking into the school with the assistant principal behind him,” the narrative reads. “I stopped the male from entering the school and Mr. [Gary] Morris stated he wished to have the male issued a criminal trespass warning.”
Per the report, Hayes was “cursing while two buses of children were waiting to enter the school.”
The responding officer told the defendant to stop cursing multiple times.
“Mr Hayes then tried to leave the school, I told him he could not leave,” the field case report reads. “I grabbed his wrist and he began to pull away from me — Mr. Hayes fell back into pillars of the entrance and I place a knee on his hip to keep him on the ground while I requested another unit to the scene."
The defendant allegedly got up and once again tried to leave the scene.
“I was able to sweep Mr. Hayes off his feet and place him back on the ground,” the report reads. “Mr. Hayes again stood up and I picked him up and placed him on the ground, flat on his stomach.”
No weapons or contraband were found on Hayes’ person during a search. Nor did the responding officer “observe any visible injuries” to the defendant.
A search of the vehicle Hayes was driving also did not turn up any weapons or contraband. The vehicle, however, was impounded.
“I spoke with Mr. Morris again and he stated Mr. Hayes had pulled into the bus rider line to drop his child off,” the report reads. “Mr. Morris stated he asked Mr. Hayes to move his vehicle out of the line before he walked his child into school.”
That, Morris said, allegedly made Hayes irate.
“Mr. Morris stated Mr. Hayes began walking toward him in a manner that caused him to think Mr. Hayes would hurt him,” the field case report reads.
Following the arrest, Hayes was issued a warning that he could not return to the elementary school again.
Per BCSO data, Hayes was released from pretrial detention at the local jail roughly six hours after his arrest on a $1,750 bond.