A 52-year-old Cartersville man has been charged with 20 felony offenses —including 11 counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
Defendant Delmus Doss Adcock was arrested on July 11. He is also accused of one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of first degree cruelty to children.
A bond motion was initially scheduled to be heard in the courtroom of Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge Suzanne H. Smith on July 17. That hearing was continued to July 24.
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Devin Fogle indicated that prosecutors have yet to speak with any of the named victims in the case.
“The State hasn’t even received any incident reports or anything yet,” she said. “We have just barely opened our file.”
Adcock was represented by attorney Matthew Hoskins in Bartow Superior Court on July 17.
“We’ve also scheduled a preliminary hearing in this case,” he told the court.
Per warrants obtained by The Daily Tribune News, Adcock is accused of sex crimes against multiple child victims over a timeframe spanning from 2010 to 2023.
Some of the alleged offenses purportedly occurred at a residence off Cedar Creek Road in Cartersville, while others reportedly occurred at a residence off Heritage Avenue in Adairsville.
Per those warrants, one of the alleged victims in the case was between the ages of 4-5 at the time Adcock’s offenses were purportedly committed.
The warrants also allege that Adcock pulled a handgun on one of the purported victims — and then rubbed the firearm over that individual’s body.
The defendant is also accused of exposing himself to the named victims in the case.
According to the warrants, Adcock allegedly threatened to injure the mother of one of the purported victims — “and [threatened] to go to her elderly nanny’s house and push her down the stairs if she told about the sexual offenses the accused had committed against her.”
Per the warrants, all of the alleged victims were under the age of 16 at the time the offenses purportedly occurred.