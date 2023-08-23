Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith sentenced a 26-year-old Cartersville man to three years in prison following a negotiated plea deal entered into Bartow Superior Court on Aug. 22.
Defendant Skyler Allen Hannah was initially charged with close to two dozen offenses stemming from a January 10, 2019 incident in which he led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase while operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV.)
“Officers with the Georgia State Patrol were patrolling the vicinity of Highway 20 when they received a notification from the Bartow County’s Sheriff Office and observed an ATV traveling northbound on Highway 20,” said Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Connor Dooley. “The ATV then recklessly turned into the Circle K gas station … during the course of this, he reached speeds between 50-60 miles per hour in speed limit zones ranging from 30 to 40 miles per hour.”
GSP troopers made several attempts to stop Hannah — at one point, the defendant even struck a law enforcement vehicle with his ATV.
Dooley said the defendant drove on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit, “placing persons and property in danger.”
When Hannah was finally apprehended, he was found to be in possession of marijuana — and a handgun.
Hannah was initially charged with three counts of driving under the influence, which the State ultimately decided to dismiss.
“No blood or anything was sent off to the crime lab,” Dooley told the court.
He said the chase was captured on video — only for the Georgia State Patrol to somehow lose the evidence.
Hannah was sentenced to three years in confinement for one count of felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers. An additional fleeing count, as well as a count of hit and run, were merged into that sentence.
An interference with government property count produced a consecutive five-year probation sentence, alongside a smattering of consecutive 12-month sentences for various misdemeanor level offenses.
Eleven additional counts — including six counts of obstruction of an officer and offenses such as speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane — resulted in a plethora of 12-month, to-serve sentences running concurrent with the initial fleeing and attempting to elude charge.
“I think the total is 10, to serve three,” Dooley summed up the sentence. “There’s $1,700 in fines, total, and he is to complete 200 hours of community service — he’s also to undergo DUI risk reduction and an ATV safety class.”
The defendant was represented at the proceedings by local attorney Lance McCoy.
McCoy asked the court if his client’s community service time could be reduced. He also asked Judge Smith to allow Hannah to be sentenced under Georgia’s “first offender” act, which would allow the defendant to petition a court to expunge the convictions from his record — pending he completes the probationary period of the sentence without any further infractions.
“The reason for the community service component is because he put the lives of everybody who was on that road at risk,” Dooley responded. “Even if his ATV wasn’t capable of striking a car with sufficient force to kill somebody, the people trying to avoid him could have been seriously hurt … I think he should have to do that exact time of community service to repay the risk that he put the community at.”
Smith granted McCoy’s “first offender” request, but he did not grant his request for less community service hours.
“He’s lucky he’s not getting worse than he got,” he told McCoy. “People have gotten to the point now that they think golf carts and ATVS, these vehicles are just as safe and belong on the road just like everything else, but they don’t.”
Smith noted that Hannah faced a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison for the combined offenses.
“I think this is a fair sentence in light of the things that have been told to me this morning,” he said. “The only person who would probably die if he had hit a car would probably be Mr. Hannah, but the problem is the people trying to swerve and miss him could have easily lost control of their vehicle and been killed in some separate single-car accident.”