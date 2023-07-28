Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor is proposing a millage rate reduction for homeowners in both incorporated and unincorporated portions of the county.
The proposed rate for incorporated areas is set to decrease from 8.99 mills to 7.49 mills, while the proposed rate for unincorporated areas would drop from 7.96 mills to 6.97 mills.
“As an example, for a home in an incorporated area with a fair market value of $300,000, the 40% assessment value is $120,000,” a County press release from earlier this month indicated. “Not considering any homestead exemption, at 8.99 mills, the tax last year was $1,078 — whereas at 7.49 mills, the tax this year would be $898.80, a reduction of $180.”
In unincorporated Bartow, the projected property tax bill for a residence with a fair market value of $300,000 — without any applicable homestead exemptions — would decrease from $966.20 to $836.40 compared to the 2022 rate.
“The difference in the reduction is because there was more net assessment growth in the incorporated areas and so more was rolled back from that millage,” the release reads.
The last time the County government adopted the full rollback was in 2021.
Taylor is set to adopt the millage rate at a public meeting to be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Ahead of that meeting, The Daily Tribune News spoke with Taylor and Bartow County Administrator Peter Olson about this year’s property taxes — and how a plethora of major investments could impact the local government’s tax digest in the years ahead.
THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS (DTN): What facilitated the County’s ability to actually have a millage rate reduction in 2023?
STEVE TAYLOR (ST): We ended with a healthy fund balance at the end of the year and I think we’ve kept our spending in line, so we’ve done pretty good … our sales tax is up really good again this year, so we’ve been fortunate in that. We felt like we were able to do the full rollback, which is enough that we don’t have to advertise a tax increase. I think it came out to about a 17% reduction in the millage.
PETER OLSON (PO): The digest was going up, overall, about 24.5%, so we’re basically giving back 17% or 18% of that.
ST: The revenue is going up because of the new growth. There’s new companies and all that industry that’s coming in, like on Cass-White Road, that hit our tax digest. So that’s enabling us, also, to roll back the millage.
DTN: With the homestead exemptions, can you give us a quick overview of what’s available to Bartow County residents?
ST: A couple of years ago it was $5,000 then we asked the legislature to go to $10,000. Of course, that has to be put on a referendum and — of course — the voters voted for it. This time, and it’s coming up in November, we’re asking for that exemption to increase from $10,000 to $15,000. Considering the amount of increase in home values in the county, if we had left it at $5,000 that would’ve been really low, we wouldn’t have added any inflation in. That will be voted in in November, I’m sure, so that will give the discount to the homeowners. The industries, of course, don’t get any of that, commercial doesn’t get any of that. And rental properties don’t get any of that.
DTN: How is Bartow’s proposed millage rate shaping up compared to some of the proposed millage rates in neighboring counties and even some of the municipalities here in the county?
ST: We’re going to use unincorporated, in ’23 we’ll be 6.97. Paulding will be 8.32, Cherokee is 8.33, Gordon is 9.5, Polk is 9.9, Cobb is 11.4 and Floyd is 11.7 on their millage [as of 2022.] So we’re way lower, we brag about being the lowest millage rate around. We’ve got a really good sales tax base for us compared to, say, Floyd County, which is close to the same size as Bartow. Our sales tax is really outrunning theirs by a lot.
DTN: Is there any specific factor or catalyst for why we’ve seen residential property values increase throughout Bartow?
ST: One of those is because there is not a lot of housing inventory, still, as it has been for the last two or three years. Maybe four years. There’s just not a lot of empty properties, whether you want to buy or rent there’s just not a lot of inventory out there. And our growth in industrial is bringing more jobs into the community, that’s putting more demand on housing. Land values are higher than they’ve ever been before because industrial and residential are running the price of properties up.
PO: Our digest growth, house growth, is right in line with the whole metro Atlanta region, all 20 counties are experiencing similar price increases of houses. And it’s because of all of the in-migration to Georgia — so many people are leaving other states and coming here and so many industries are coming here, so new jobs are being created. The whole region is seeing that upward pressure. Also, to me, it’s just catching up after years of stagnant or even negative growth in house prices back in 2010, 2011 and 2012, when house prices were falling. We’re kind of digging out of that hole, finally, and getting back to where we would’ve been if we had steady, smooth growth for 15 years.
DTN: Bartow County is getting a lot of major economic investments. How does that impact projections for property tax rates in the future? Do you see a shift in the tax burden going from residential properties to these industrial properties?
ST: I do, on a couple of fronts. No. 1, we see that homestead exemption raising — after it goes to $15,000, we thought about periodic homestead exemption increases to let the homeowner have the discount rather than the industry. And I think with the future growth in industry, I don't really foresee any increases in the millage rate. We may not be able to do the full rollback every year, but I think that we're in really good shape as far as the millage rates go and the homestead exemptions and the industries paying a larger share of the tax burden in Bartow County.
DTN: We've seen pretty substantial year-over-year growth for local option sales tax (LOST) collections in Bartow County. Are there any discussions about that stream, perhaps, playing a larger factor in the budget process, to take some of the tax burden off residential property owners?
ST: Absolutely. I think we can credit a lot to the growth and the tourism at LakePoint, and I've got to give some credit to the Georgia Museums — a lot of people come in and spend a weekend here and spend their money in Bartow County. I'd like to do a peer group study soon and just see, per capita, how much sales tax we raise in Bartow versus, say, Floyd and some of the other communities that are around us that don't have the tourism and all of that that Bartow has.
DTN: As for senior tax exemptions, what's the likelihood that subsequent packages would be coming online in Bartow in the next couple of years?
ST: A total homestead tax exemption would be the fairest way to do it. In school taxes, I can see where the seniors are coming from as far as exemptions — a lot of people will say "I don't have children or I don't have children in school or what have you," but in the County government, it's totally different from the school system. We provide services to all of our citizens the same. We've got recreation for the youth and we've got senior centers that we support — seniors use public safety just as much as anybody else, any demographic. So as far as exemptions go, I think increasing the exemption for all of our citizens is the goal for the County ... you've got the young couple in their 20s that would not get an exemption because of their age and you would give it to someone, say, 65, who would get an exemption. I think it would be fair as far as County government goes just to make it equal across the board for everyone.
DTN: When you have more corporate-owned residential developments, more townhomes, more apartment complexes, how does that shake out in terms of property tax collections throughout the county?
PO: We don't have that many apartments, we've got about 3,000 online, countywide — and that includes in the various cities. And we've got a similar number of townhomes coming online and to me, that's just the market responding to fill a niche. Single family homes have gotten so expensive, you can't hardly find a new home in the county for less than over $300,000 ... so with several thousand jobs coming on the stream, that fulfills the need for workforce housing. And apartment complexes, they come on the digest at $20 million, $30 million. An apartment complex these days, developers have told us, are at least $180,000 per unit to build.
ST: And it's all a lot of people can afford. They can't afford an acre of land and build a 3,000 square foot, 2,500 square foot home — you're talking about $500,000. Especially younger people, they can't afford that. So smaller lots — single family home smaller lots, even — and the apartments and townhomes, I think that's a need in the community.
DTN: You've got the investments from SK On, you've got the investments from Qcells — amazingly, we're talking about $300 million investments being some of the smaller developments coming to the county. As we're getting billions of dollars in investments, long-range, how do you see that impacting property tax payers in Bartow County?
ST: As far as the residential taxpayer, I think it will actually help. SK Battery is going to be the largest taxpayer in Bartow County history, by far — and Qcells, the other Korean company that's building the solar plant up in Great Valley Parkway, they're going to be a big taxpayer. Those two companies are going to pay plenty of tax and it's going to go into the community and help the schools as far as revenues go, it's going to help the Bartow County government, it's going to help the smaller cities, in ways it will help sales tax. So there's a lot of positives as far as revenue growth goes. Those projects are not going to run up property taxes in Bartow County — I think, if anything, they're going to help our millage rates in the future, to keep them down.
PO: A lot of people have asked the commissioner "they ain't paying any taxes, are they?" And that's completely wrong. They're both paying many millions in [payments in lieu of taxes] and it will come through to the governments and the school systems. So it's hard to project far into the future, but that's going to be downward pressure on the millage rate, in my estimations. They're going to be additional revenue, without, necessarily, proportionate demand on additional services.
ST: SK and Qcells are getting a small discount off their property taxes, but after the first two years, they're going to be paying a lot of property tax — I think they get one-sixth off it, or close to that number. But that's still huge dollars that are coming into the school systems, the County government and the City governments that will help relieve some of the property tax burden.