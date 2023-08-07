Members of the Cartersville City Council approved a litany of items at a public meeting held on Aug. 3, including the closeout of the Mission Road gravity sewer replacement project.
“The finally payment to contractor K.M. Davis Contracting Co., Inc. has been processed for payment,” City documents read. “A reconciliation change order was provided that adjusted the final project cost to $2,319,917.18, representing a $68,757.12 deduction from the original contract price.”
From there, the council signed off an addendum to the local government’s Georgia Municipal Association customer service training contract.
“We had about 18 employees that weren’t able to make it when we had the training in the spring,” Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said. “And we have several new employees, about 40 in total, that will be taking this training … over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had at least five positive contacts from citizens for improved customer service.”
An updated hydrology study proposal for the Cartersville Fire Department was also approved.
The $12,500 study, to be completed by firm Croft and Associates, pertains to the proposed fire station facility to be constructed along Carter Grove.
“The latest study that we are aware of is believed to have been conducted in 2005,” a department summary recommendation document reads. “We reached out to the original firm, but they have bene unable to provide us with the data — the public works superintendent recommended updating the study to include all changes to stormwater regulations and best management practices.”
The study cost is a budgeted expense.
Speaking of the proposed fire station No. 5 development, the council also approved a professional services agreement for the firm Reeves Young to provide construction manager at risk (CMAR) services for the new facility.
“We had four qualified proposals,” said Cartersville Assistant City Manager Freddy Morgan.
The council also heard a first reading of, but took no official voting actions on, a proposed amendment and restatement of the local government’s 1967 retirement plan, which would allow the municipality to move its assets to the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System (GMEBS.)
“Moving to GMEBS is a win for the City as it reduces our costs to maintain the defined benefit plan offered to our employers hired before Jan. 1, 2017,” a document summary recommendation reads.
Porta said he expects some changes before the council hears a second reading of the proposal later this month.
“The costs are going to go down tremendously moving forward,” he said.
The council also heard a first reading of — but again took no official voting actions on — a proposed amendment and restatement of its 2017 retirement plan.
That proposal would likewise shift plan assets to the GMEBS.
“Moving to GMEBS has allowed us to increase the pension plan benefit multiplier to 2%, which helps us retain and recruit new employees,” a department summary recommendation reads.
Porta said that plan, initially, was over-funded.
“And it’s continuing to be over-funded,” he said. “But the costs of the City and the taxpayers on every budget year will go down as well, for that cost, moving forward — the GMA has managed about 40-plus cities around the state.”
The GMA’s annual return over the last 50 years, Porta said, hovers around 8.5%.
“And that’s higher than our annual return expected on our pension plan,” he added.
Naturally, those changes would require amendments to the City’s existing retirement plan ordinances.
“Some are going away because of the disability policy that we set up back in about 2006,” Porta said. “We are going to fall under what the GMA plan is for disability and there are some other changes in there that are recommended for your approval.”
A parks and recreation department request to purchase a new mulcher head for a skid steer was likewise approved at the Aug. 4 council meeting.
“This item will be shared among departments,” City documents read. “Sunbelt Rentals had the lowest quote of $33,000 — the request is not budgeted but funds are available in the general fund.”
A police department request to pay IDEMIA $27,634 for a new fingerprint machine was also approved by council members.
“Our current fingerprint machine is constantly malfunctioning and is over 10 years old,” City documents read.
Cartersville Police Chief Frank McCann said the current unit has been down for a month.
“So we had to make arrangements with the sheriff’s office to use their machine,” he told council members.
The payment of an $8,222.23 Matthews Garage invoice was also approved, as was an electric department request to purchase two pad-mount transformers from vendor Gresco for $17,902.
The public meeting concluded on an unusual note, with Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini responding to unfounded allegations making the Facebook gossip rounds.
“At our last meeting, our council passed a moratorium on certain shops,” he said. “Currently, the City of Cartersville ordinance says that adult entertainment establishments can only be in industrial areas, because you can’t totally eliminate them.”
Despite that key caveat, Santini said some individuals have nonetheless sparked a “misinformation campaign” that the local government is trying to lure a strip club to the downtown area.
“Some of us have had people reach out to us to ask if it’s true,” he said. “Well, the bottom line is, it absolutely is not true … but when nonsense gets out there, some people tend to try to spread that. I guess it’s our part to just kind of shut that down a little bit.”