Known for being an economic game-changer, the Booth museum is continuing to provide a gateway to the West from the heart of Cartersville. Currently approaching its 20th year of operation, the Booth Western Art Museum has welcomed nearly 1 million visitors over its lifetime, with a notable number hailing from Bartow and its surrounding counties.
“It has been quite gratifying to see the Booth Western Art Museum become well known in our region, but to also know it has a national and an international reputation for collecting and exhibiting the best living artists in our field makes me very proud of everyone involved with the Booth,” said the museum’s executive director, Seth Hopkins. “Our board of directors, staff, volunteers, patrons and members have all made great contributions to our success.
“On one hand, it is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since we began serving the public. On the other, when I look back over all we have accomplished, it seems amazing our team has done so much in a relatively short period of time. This is a great opportunity for us to reflect on what we have done and focus on what we hope to do in the next 20 years.”
While some first found the Deep South to be a curious locale for a Western art museum, it has turned into a prosperous home for the Booth Western Art Museum.
“In the early days, people kept asking, ‘Why is a Western art museum in downtown Cartersville?’” said Lisa Wheeler, the Booth museum’s director of curatorial services. “And now, I always think, ‘Why not?’ Twenty years later, first-time visitors continue to be amazed by the art collection and the incredible architecture of the building designed by Frank Bergman. The collection has grown exponentially through the years and the quality of the temporary exhibitions just gets better and better each year. Our executive director, Seth Hopkins, has worked hard to build collaborations between other museums and art collectors across the country and because of that we enjoy a good reputation with other Western art museums and collectors.
“I’m just amazed at how far we’ve come, and so appreciative of everyone who supported us along the way. I want to say thank you to all of the Booth staff, museum members, volunteers, artists and visitors who have made this 20-year celebration possible. At the same time, I genuinely miss the staff and supporters of the museum that have passed away through the years.”
In 2001, Wheeler joined the Booth as its director of education, then started serving in her current role in 2016.
“I enjoy traveling, meeting collectors and seeing their private collections of Western art,” she said. “I’ve met so many individual collectors who have loaned pieces from their collections to the Booth. Thanks to their generosity, we have been able to display some amazing works of art over the years.
“I’ve always wanted the public to feel welcome and at ease. The artwork here is narrative, in other words, each painting and sculpture tells a story. Visitors can enjoy moving through the galleries, pausing at the paintings and sculptures that appeal to them, and imagining the story within the work of art. It is a great way for adults to engage with each other and parents and grandparents to have meaningful conversations with children.”
A program of Georgia Museums Inc., the Booth museum is situated at 501 N. Museum Drive. The 120,000-square-foot venue became an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006 and offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery; Sculpture Court; a presidential gallery; the “Picturing America” photography gallery; and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.
“I am so excited to celebrate the Booth Western Art Museum’s 20th anniversary,” said Lillie Read, director of the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “In the Main Street world, there are things known as ‘catalytic events,’ meaning something that happened downtown that really changed the landscape or turned things around. I consider the construction of the Booth Western Art Museum to be one of downtown Cartersville’s catalytic events. In my opinion, it would be hard to overstate the positive impact that the Booth has had on downtown these past 20 years.
“Becoming a Smithsonian-affiliate museum requires achieving a level of excellence that surpasses the average, or even above average, institution. I think it fair to say that the distinction of being home to the Booth Western Art Museum has given downtown a huge boost; the benefit that it has had on our tourism industry, especially to bring people into the district, has been tremendous.”
One of Read’s favorite memories regarding the Booth was bringing her friend from India – and his parents – to the museum.
“You could tell they were really absorbed by all the artwork and that the Western theme represented something quintessentially American to them,” she said. “They especially loved the Presidential Gallery and were very impressed by the collection of Native American artifacts on display, so it was especially fun to get to see the collections through their eyes and witness how much they enjoyed it. I love seeing how different people are impacted by a given piece of art, or what new thing they are attracted to that I had not paid attention to before; it’s such a great experience to share with people.
“Something else I particularly enjoy is the ‘wow effect’ that folks have as they see the museum for the first time, take in the architecture and look at the amazing outdoor sculptures; it lets them know that there is something really special inside, and I’ve noticed that ‘wow effect’ come up multiple times as people move through the space and experience the difference pieces.”
Through the years, the Booth has built a loyal fan base, winning various contests by popular vote.
The museum has captured the People’s Choice Awards’ Best Attraction accolade seven times. Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which recently was rebranded Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism, launched the annual competition in 2005 to showcase Bartow’s top nonfranchised restaurants, shops and attractions.
Among the Booth's numerous achievements, Hopkins noted being named the Best Art Museum in the country in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest was the “biggest” accolade the museum has received.
“The Booth Western Art Museum celebrating its 20th anniversary is a momentous occasion for Cartersville and Bartow County, Georgia,” shared Katlyn Southern, marketing and communications manager for Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism. “The museum has become a symbol of pride and cultural significance in the region, drawing visitors from near and far and substantially impacting the local tourism industry.
“Since its inception, the Booth Western Art Museum has established itself as a premier destination for art enthusiasts, history buffs and tourists seeking a unique cultural experience. The museum's focus on Western art and history sets it apart from other institutions in the area, offering a specialized and immersive journey into the American West."
Southern also shared the Booth “has played a pivotal role in putting Cartersville and Bartow County on the map as must-visit destinations,” thus being a key player in boosting local tourism.
“It has become a driving force behind attracting visitors to the downtown area, acting as a catalyst for the local economy and creating a ripple effect that benefits businesses, restaurants and other nearby attractions,” she said. “The influx of tourists to the region has undoubtedly contributed to job creation and economic growth, further solidifying the museum's importance in the community.”
Over the years, Hopkins has enjoyed immersing himself in the Western art community and seeing the Booth become a fixture in downtown Cartersville. However, the Cartersville resident — whose professional background was in journalism, public affairs and telecommunications management — was initially surprised to be offered the position of executive director.
“I didn’t know enough to want to be the executive director of any museum,” said Hopkins, who previously worked at Prestige Cable Television in Cartersville from 1991 to 2000. “The founder came in my office one day at the end of 1999 and said he was selling the company I had been working for and then building an art museum that I would run. When I protested that I didn’t know anything about art, he said, ‘It will take a couple years for the building to go up, so go learn it.’”
After being founded in July 2000, the Booth broke ground that October. The museum’s structure took shape over the next nearly three years, before opening Aug. 23, 2003. Its permanent collection now features about 2,300 pieces of art and objects.
“The Booth has continually sought out temporary exhibitions that augment the permanent collection in telling the story of the West and presenting the best of artistic expression,” Hopkins said. “Many of these exhibitions were organized by the greatest museums in our field. However, many of the best received were organized internally by our staff.
“One of the earliest exhibitions we hosted was a collection of nearly 100 paintings telling the story of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Other significant exhibitions include significant bodies of work by Ansel Adams, Frederic Remington and the Western art created by Andy Warhol. Each of these exhibitions set records for attendance or interest in related programming provided simultaneously with the exhibition being on view. These exhibitions are important for driving our overall attendance, but they also bring folks from around the country to the museum who spend time and money in our community helping bolster the local tourism economy.”
According to Wheeler, the estimated visitation numbers for the Booth’s three exhibits related to Adams’ photography are — “Ansel Adams: A Legacy,” Sept. 25, 2010, to March 13, 2011, attracted 45,426 guests; “Ansel Adams: Before & After,” Nov. 14, 2015, to April 3, 2016, drew 33,581 patrons; and “Ansel Adams: The Masterworks,” 30,287 guests, April 8 to Nov. 5, 2017.
“Our goal from the beginning for the Booth museum was to be a welcoming place for people who might have felt uneasy about visiting an art museum, perhaps because they were intimidated and didn't know much about art or thought it was not for them,” Hopkins said. “We also wanted it to be an educational resource for students and young adults to learn about our rich American and Western heritage as well as the joys of appreciating fine art. We wanted to offer a welcoming atmosphere to all. We also wanted to be the kind of place where things didn’t just hang on the wall, but a place where things happen. We wanted it to be an economic development driver for the community and an important educational resource for the community.
“We hope that the visitor will leave with some appreciation for the artistic and interpretative skills of the artists who created the wonderful works in the museum’s collection, as well as appreciation for the history of the West. Hopefully, they also gain appreciation for the complex interplay of all the varied people who settled in the West.”
Calling the Booth’s 20th year “an important milestone,” Patty Dees is thrilled to lead the museum’s education department and impact the lives of students and older lifelong learners.
“I’ve witnessed tremendous growth in all areas of the museum during my seven years serving as director of education,” she said. “Our Booth Art Academy, managed by Kent Mullinax, is now considered by many in the arts community to be one of the foremost art schools for adults, drawing instructors from across the nation.
“Our new public programming has broadened our reach to many new audiences — Family Nights, Sensory Friendly Mornings, Open Art Studios, Brewin’ at the Booth — and our award-winning distance learning program continues to broaden our national and international reach.”
In looking back at the COVID shutdown, which closed the Booth for 90 days, Dees shared it served as a “turning point” for the museum. To still reach their patrons, it was imperative for the Booth’s staff to increase the museum’s once “very small digital presence,” she said.
“Our executive director, Seth Hopkins, propelled us forward by embracing technology and challenging all departments to create content to serve our audiences during this tumultuous time,” Dees said. “We developed an online presence, both synchronous and asynchronous — recorded and live. This allowed us to offer most all of our programs remotely using platforms, like Facebook Live and Zoom. We continue to offer live, virtual field trips and Art for Lunch programs as well as recorded museum tours of the permanent collection, special exhibitions and more.”
For Dees, the reactions of the Booth’s youngest patrons continue to be among her favorite moments at the museum.
“I enjoy seeing the children’s faces light up when they enter the building for the first time,” she said. “Their immediate reaction is priceless and you will hear, ‘Wow! This is amazing’ or ‘This is so pretty!’
“This is where I see our future. The excitement and positive impact from a field trip experience to the Booth ensures we have a community that will continue to support the arts and the museum. Also, when they leave for the day we hear how much they loved looking at the art and wished they could stay here.”
For more information on the Booth museum and offerings related to its 20th anniversary, call 770-387-1300 or visit the museum’s website or Facebook page.
“We are hosting an entire monthlong celebration with multiple events for the members and the public,” Hopkins said. “On Aug. 12, we are hosting a special art workshop for those who have never painted, but may have wanted to. There will also be a conversation with me, the executive director, where members can ask any questions they have about the formation of the museum, our history and/or the future.
“And on Aug. 19, we are hosting a Member Appreciation Day with many activities going on, including a brunch throwdown between two teams of artists, special art-making activities for all ages and surprise entertainment. While much of the activity is focused on members, the public is also welcome to come and participate in most of the activities going on that day.”