Cartersville-Bartow County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Planner Tom Sills gave updates on numerous infrastructure projects in the works throughout the county at a public meeting on Aug. 2.
He said that bid opening for the long-discussed Allatoona Community Sidewalk project took place a day earlier.
“We’re still in the process of certifying bids,” Sills said. “So I will announce the grant award within a week.”
That project, which carries a roughly $1 million construction price tag, would span about a mile running from the Allatoona Resource Center to Allatoona Elementary School.
“This project will enhance the operations of the existing rural roadway shoulder and improve drainage features by adding a two-foot curb and gutter, two-foot grass strip and five-foot concrete sidewalk on the east side of Glade Road and south side of New Hope Church Road,” Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) documents read.
Another long-planned sidewalk project — this one along the Grassdale Road corridor — initially had April 2024 set as its bid opening date. Sills, however, said that the timeframe could be delayed a bit to July of next year.
Sills also touched upon the proposed second phase of Cass-White Road improvements, which is on track to go to bid in 2027.
“We have basically nailed down the fact that the Qcells and Hanwha project did not create a wrinkle with the plans that we have,” Sills said. “The traffic study we have for Qcells has been approved and the plans we have for Cass-White, basically, as our design team looks at it … they do have some reservations about allowing any more projects for the time being.”
The Euharlee Road bridge replacement project, he continued, is behind schedule — albeit by a matter of months and not years.
“We have a meeting scheduled with District 6 staff coming up in another week,” Sills said.
Elsewhere in the county, Sills said a preliminary field plan review meeting was held July 31 for a proposed bridge upgrade along Nancy Creek at Sugar Valley Road.
“The next milestone, we will be submitting right of way plans,” he said. “At that point, we’ll have to acquire the necessary right of way to get that project rebuilt.”
Per GDOT documents, construction costs associated with that project are expected to run about $3 million.
Right of way authorization for the proposed upgrades, tabbed at about $828,000, is slated to take place in September 2024.
Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said the municipality has received some questions from a homeowners association near the vicinity of the project site.
“Based on the comments the consultants were making, it doesn’t seem like there are any real changes to the plans necessary,” Sills commented.
As for the decades-in-the-making Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC) project, Sills said GDOT is looking to complete right of way acquisition in one fell swoop — even though the physical construction of the new roadway linking Highway 411 to Interstate 75 has been broken up into distinct phases.
“The widening of State Route 20 is in the preliminary stages, fieldwork is being done,” Sills said of the proposed four-laning project — which would span from I-75 in Bartow all the way to I-575 in Cherokee. “They’re planning to start geotechnical studies in the next couple of weeks.”
As for proposed Red Top Mountain Road improvements, Sills said a flyover ramp and reduced conflict U-turn (RCUT) intersection are no longer being considered by GDOT.
“In practicality, they’re looking at maybe some sort of additional traffic signals,” he added.
Then there’s the proposed roadwork along the intersection of Highway 411 at Cass-White Road.
“The concept report has been submitted and there’s comments being made,” Sills said. “We expect to have management approval later this month.”
Also in the Cass-White Road corridor, Sills said a slight traffic shift has taken place to accommodate the reconstruction of the I-75 interchange.
“They’ve got another couple of ramp closures coming up,” he said. “The project completion date on that is March of 2024.”
In south Bartow, Sills said two projects to reconstruct the U.S. 41 bridges over Highway 293 in Emerson have been awarded to contractor C.W. Matthews.
“The project completion on that is December 2025,” Sills said.
In northern Bartow, Sills said the long-in-the-making State Route 140 widening project continues to hover around the 90% complete threshold.
“The asphalt topping’s going downed they expect to have it open to traffic by October of this year,” he said.
The MPO, Sills said, is also seeing some movement on a Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant associated with Gateway Park improvements.
“We did apply over the past month for a Safe Streets And Roads For All Safety Action Plan grant,” Sills concluded the series of updates. “And we’re in the process, in cooperation with Floyd County, in applying for two grants … including a rural grant to help fund the construction of the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor, so that will help ease the budget allocation process.”